All Atlas Skews Locations in Destiny 2 Week 3

It’s the third week of the Season of the Lost, which means a new group of Atlas Skews are available to eager players to track down. Doing so will impress the Queen, and allow us to finish up the latest step in the Tracing the Stars quest.

The Atlas Skews look like small white pillars, and all you need to do is find them and interact with them to collect them and progress the quest. They can be found at the following locations:

Rheasilvia Secluded Statue

Rheasilvia Lower Level

Rheasilvia Temple Overlook

Harbinger Sidehall Statue

Harbinger Ahamkara Skulls

We will be adding each one as we find it.

Rheasilvia Secluded Statue

Head to the main temple in Rheasilvia and then work your way around the cliff face to the right.

Rheasilvia Lower Level

Head for the highest bridge in Rheasilvia, then drop all the way to the bottom to find this just north of the entrance to the Lost Sector.

Rheasilvia Temple Overlook

Just before the large temple in the lower level of Reasilvia, you can find it on the rocks to the left.

Harbinger Sidehall Statue

From the previous location, head straight inside the temple, down the corridor, and past the large statue. Take the next available right, then follow the path all the way around into a large open area. On the right will be a small temple-style building you can go inside of. The Skew is at the end of this room.

Harbinger Ahamkara Skulls

Finally, go outside and to the right, then through the large, ornate white doors. Drop down over the balcony directly ahead, then turn around and go through the entrance behind you. Drop down the large elevator shaft, when in the door at the bottom and to the left to find the last one.