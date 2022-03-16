All attack upgrade locations in Tunic

Tunic’s little fox heroes has lots of important stats, from magic to health to defense. Attack power is also important, of course, and you can increase it by finding large teeth inside certain chests. You can then offer these teeth and a few gems at a checkpoint to upgrade your attack — but first you need to find them. Here’s how.

Attack Upgrade #1 – Overworld

You can get your first attack upgrade after emerging from the Old House on your way to Dark Tomb. When you leave the tunnel, you’ll be right near a chest at the top of ramp. Open it to grab the tooth inside.

Attack Upgrade #2 – West Garden

The second attack upgrade is found just before the Garden Knight boss fight. Climb the ladder by glowing pink line in the screenshot to find it inside a chest. You’ll definitely want to boost your attack damage before the impending boss fight.

Attack Upgrade #3 – Frog’s Domain

When you get to the bottom of The Frog’s Domain, you won’t find a seal, but you will find another tooth. It’s in a chest next to a set of big golden doors. You can’t miss it!

Attack Upgrade #4 – The Quarry

This is found just off the entry bridge in The Quarry. Make a right when you pass the second broken monolith and activate the bridge. Cross over and open the chest to find it inside.

