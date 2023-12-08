How to Get Fortune’s Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Fortune’s Fruit is a main cooking ingredient that can be used to make various meals in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. However, it is one of the tougher ingredients to get your hands on because this fruit is located high off the ground.

Most of the gatherable flora used in cooking can be picked from low-hanging plants while you’re exploring the world of Pandora, but Fortune’s Fruit is one of the exceptions. You’ll need to be creative when it comes to getting Fortune’s Fruit, but I’ve discovered a few ways to make the job a lot easier.

3 Ways to Get Fortune’s Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortune’s Fruit can be found on Fortune Leaf Canes spread throughout the beautiful environment of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. I’ve had the most luck encountering Fortune’s Fruit in the rainforest biomes of Kinglor Forest. If you’re still struggling to find this plant and its fruit, then I suggest you pin the Fortune Leaf Canes to your Materials Tracker in the Hunters Guide – if you’ve already scanned one previously.

Because Fortune’s Fruit is usually high off the ground, most of the time you won’t be able to gather the ingredient while on foot. Instead, you’ll need to use some of the environment around you or try using your Ikran – especially if you’re after the rare Fortune’s Fruit ingredient. Before you get started, one note to keep in mind is that the leaves of this particular tree will break your fall while you’re in the air, so you won’t take any fall damage as you are passing through them and hit the ground.

Bounce on a Trampoline

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes around the environment you might find a natural trampoline plant, such as the Sunflower Gigantus or Speckled Mushroom. You can use these to great effect by bouncing off them and into the direction of the Fortune’s Fruit. While you’re in the air, grab the Fortune’s Fruit using the gather button, and it should pick right off.

Use Your Ikran

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you mount on your Ikran and position yourself above the Fortune Leaf Canes, you’ll be able to dismount from your ride and begin your descent back to the ground. Grab any Fortune’s Fruit you pass on the way, and you’ll land on the ground safely thanks to the leaves slowing your momentum.

Climb a Tree

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look around the environment in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to see if there are any nearby trees that you can climb. Once you’ve made your way high enough, jump off and into any Fortune’s Fruit that you can see on the Fortune Leaf Canes. I’ve had instances where there have also been trampolines nearby that I have used to get to an even greater height.

What Can Fortune’s Fruit be Used for in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortune’s Fruit is a main cooking ingredient that you can use in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. When at a cooking station, Fortune’s Fruit will provide a +30% increase to your base health. If you have a rarer Fortune’s Fruit, the effect duration will also be increased. These can be found around the top of a Fortunes Leaf Cane, so try and look around as high up as you can. A good tip I recommend is using the Skillful Gatherer skill, as you’ll then have a chance of getting double when gathering.