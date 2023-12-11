How To Get Blaze Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Blaze Fruit is a cooking ingredient that can be used in numerous meals in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It’s one of the most difficult ingredients to acquire because the plant from which the Blaze Fruit grows is an absolute menace that can send you flying.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a handful of ingredients that can be tricky to gather, and Blaze Fruit is a perfect example of this. It’s typically found in high locations way off the ground, and the plant attempts to protect itself if anyone dares to get too close. If you’re looking to stock up on Blaze Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’re going to need to take things slow.

Related: How To Get Spare Parts In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How To Gather Blaze Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Blaze Fruit can be found growing from Whip Leaf in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This Flora is generally located in elevated areas and defends itself from those who get close by lashing out in front of it with its long vines. The easiest way I’ve found to gather the Blaze Fruit from Whip Leaf is to take things slow while mounted on your Ikran.

Carefully approach the Whip Leaf by slowly moving forward and pressing backward to halt your momentum on the Ikran. Keep repeating this, and as you get close, the Whip Leaf will pull its vines back and attempt to strike you. It should miss if you’ve kept a far enough distance, otherwise, quickly call your Ikran and try the approach again.

Once the attack has been initiated the vines will retract back to the base of the plant, this is your sign that you’re safe to quickly move in to grab the Blaze Fruit. One thing to note is that make sure you’re not currently holding any weapons, as you won’t be able to gather the fruit if you’ve got a weapon out. I recommend looking at the Skillful Gatherer skill under the Memories of a Maker tree, as it provides you with double the ingredients when gathering.

Where To Find Blaze Fruit In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blaze Fruit is an ingredient that can be used in several cooking recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It grows on Whip Leaf, which is mostly found along cliffs and floating mountains on Pandora. Although, keep an eye out everywhere you go, as I’ve seen Whip Leaf turn up at RDA facilities that have been reclaimed. Rarer Whip Leaves can be found at higher altitudes, and for the best quality ingredient, make sure you gather Blaze Fruit when it is raining.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One area where I’ve had a lot of success finding Blaze Fruit is in the Silk Woods region among the cliffs. I recommend you pin Whip Leaf from the Hunters Guide if you’ve already scanned this plant, as it makes things a lot easier as you’re searching for it using the Na’vi Senses. In the location I circled above, I found five Whip Leaf plants on the side of the cliff, which combined with the Skillful Gather skill, provided a decent haul of Blaze Fruit that I could use for cooking.