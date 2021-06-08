All Axolotl color variants in Minecraft
Every Axolotl color.
When you think of an Axolotl, you probably think of the pink axolotl first. Minecraft, however has a whole rainbow of Axolotls for you to lure in, fight with, breed and collect. Overall, eight different textures have been used for the Axolotl, however only five are currently present in the game. Two are older versions of current in-game colors, and one is an unreleased color that may make a future appearance. Let’s take a look at every Axolotl color in Minecraft.
All Axolotl Colors
Common
- Leucistic
Leucistic Axolotls, or ‘Lucy’ for short, are light pink with pink detailing
- Wild
Wild Axolotls are brown with dark brown detailing
- Cyan
Cyan Axolotls are a blueish white with pink detailing
- Gold
Gold Axolotls are yellow and a golden detailing
Common Axolotl colors all have the same exact spawn rate chance of roughly 24.98%. Overall, there is a 99.917% chance that a spawned or bred Axolotl will be a common.
Rare
- Blue
Blue Axolotls are periwinkle blue with blue and orange detailing.
Rare Axolotls are extremely hard to find. They only have a 0.083% chance of spawning. They also, however, have the same chance through breeding if you wish to repeatedly try for one.
Related: How to breed Axolotls in Minecraft
Unreleased/Removed
- Leucistic (old version)
The old version of the Leucistic Axolotl was a yellowish pink. Their in-game replacement is common-tier.
- Wild (old version)
The old version of the Wild Axolotl was a brownish orange. Their in-game replacement is common-tier.
- Green
Green Axolotls are lime green with green detailing. They were shown in the Axolotl announcement, but are not currently in the game. Whether they are to be added later remains to be seen, but it may have been replaced by the rare Blue axolotl.