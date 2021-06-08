All Axolotl color variants in Minecraft

When you think of an Axolotl, you probably think of the pink axolotl first. Minecraft, however has a whole rainbow of Axolotls for you to lure in, fight with, breed and collect. Overall, eight different textures have been used for the Axolotl, however only five are currently present in the game. Two are older versions of current in-game colors, and one is an unreleased color that may make a future appearance. Let’s take a look at every Axolotl color in Minecraft.

All Axolotl Colors

Images via Mojang

Common

Leucistic

Leucistic Axolotls, or ‘Lucy’ for short, are light pink with pink detailing

Wild Axolotls are brown with dark brown detailing

Cyan Axolotls are a blueish white with pink detailing

Gold Axolotls are yellow and a golden detailing

Common Axolotl colors all have the same exact spawn rate chance of roughly 24.98%. Overall, there is a 99.917% chance that a spawned or bred Axolotl will be a common.

Rare

Blue

Blue Axolotls are periwinkle blue with blue and orange detailing.

Rare Axolotls are extremely hard to find. They only have a 0.083% chance of spawning. They also, however, have the same chance through breeding if you wish to repeatedly try for one.

Unreleased/Removed