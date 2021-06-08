How to breed Axolotls in Minecraft

One of the most exciting additions the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update brought to Minecraft is the Axolotls. This mob can be found in waters located in dark caves. If you are lucky enough to find them, however, they are able to be bred if you want to create more. That said, don’t expect to be breeding them with an easy to farm resource like wheat or carrots, it’s a little bit more niche than that. Here is how to breed the Axolotl mob in Minecraft.

Breeding Axolotls

Axolotls love Tropical Fish. Players can lure in and breed Axolotls by using a Bucket of Tropical Fish. Feeding one bucket to each parent with cause a baby Axolotl to be bred. Alongside the baby Axolotls, the player will also get experience, ranging between 1 and 7 points.

Axolotls come in five different colors, and generally the baby Axolotl will inherit one parent’s color at random. You cannot mix colors like with Sheep. The only exception to this rule is if you get a rare blue Axolotl, which is a mutation that can come from any Axolotl at 1/1200 chance.

Adults can be bred every 5 minutes. Baby Axolotls take 20 minutes to grow into adults, but that time can be reduced by 10% for every bucket of tropical fish you feed them. Feeding them 10 buckets in a row will fully grow them into an adult without any wait.