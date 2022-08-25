All Badlands North collectibles in Saints Row, and where to find them

Collectibles in Saints Row let you decorate your Church headquarters using unusual items found throughout the game world. Each region has a handful of collectibles to find. Badlands North, the large desert region northwest of Santo Ileso, has six collectibles to find.

Where to find the Ancient Vase collectible in Saints Row

Whoever wrote the clues in the Collectibles app has some trouble with their compass directions because while the app says the Ancient Vase is at “a trucker’s double-wide east of the flats. With the trash by the porch,” Badlands North is actually west of the flats. It’s a large region, and there are a lot of double-wides in it. The one you’re looking for is close to where Badlands North meets Badlands South and the West Flats, and there’s a Dumpster Diving location and a Weather Station nearby. The Ancient Vase is lying on the ground to the right of the porch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Silver Obelisk collectible in Saints Row

This is by far the most difficult of the Badlands North collectibles to find, because the clues on the Collectibles app are useless on many levels. Knowing that the Silver Obelisk is “due south of a lone trailer. On the north slope of a rugged hillside” isn’t much use when the trailer in question isn’t marked on the map, and neither is the rugged hillside, really. To compound matters, the Silver Obelisk is pink and blue, not silver in the slightest. Anyway, there are no landmarks anywhere near it, so just find it using the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Golden Urinal collectible in Saints Row

The Collectibles app says that the Golden Urinal is outside the Frontier’s north gate near an excavator. The Frontier is the large, imposing military facility in the middle of Badlands North, and its north gate is close to its northwest corner. The Golden Urinal is lying on the ground in front of the excavator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Western Chuckwagon collectible in Saints Row

According to the Collectibles app, the Western Chuckwagon is “in a ghost town. Near a brick building with bars on the windows.” However, as is often the case, the Collectibles app is wrong. The Western Chuckwagon is right next to a large building made almost entirely of timber. There’s a tiny bit of brickwork at the front, but it’s not a “brick building”, and there are no bars on the windows. The ghost town you want is the one in northeastern Badlands South, which is also the location of the Old West Shooting Gallery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Bear Rug collectible in Saints Row

The Collectible app says that the Bear Rug is “on the porch of a house in a ghost town. South of an old church”. This time it’s accurate you can indeed find the Bear Rug on the porch of a house south of the church in the same ghost town as the Western Chuckwagon (the one in the northwest, where the Old West Shooting Gallery is located).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the Fanciful Map collectible in Saints Row

Look for the Fanciful Map, in the words of the Collectibles app, “inside a metal shed. Due north of the Frontier’s north gate. The Frontier’s north gate is where you’ll find the Golden Urinal, so head north from there until you cross a road, and you’ll find a metal shed. The Fanciful Map is on the north wall inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur