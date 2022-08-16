Travel Logs are one of several game mechanics that reward you for exploring Tower of Fantasy’s open world. Each location has a set number of sites that act as landmarks. Discovering and activating these locations will fill in your Travel Log. Completing a Travel Log will grant you powerful rewards and currency. This guide will explain where to find all Banges Travel Log locations in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find all the Banges Travel Log Locations

Banges is the second region you will encounter while playing Tower of Fantasy’s main story quests. This guide will also list each Travel Log coordinates to help you quickly find these locations. You can use the in-game Map screen to track these coordinates and head directly to each Travel Log listed below.

Banges Dock Travel Log Location

Just North of the Banges Dock spacerift. Head to coordinates -157, 308 on the broken highway.

Banges Tech Travel Log Location

North of the Banges dock is a small factory called Banges Tech. Look for the wooden platform overlooking the base. Head to coordinates -314, 188 to complete this Travel Log.

The Maen Travel Log Location

Head to the ridge to the east of Anchorville. On top of the plateau, at coordinates 113,680 will be this Travel Log location.

Banges Farms Travel Log Location

Near the Banges Farm, look for the broken highway overlooking the valley. It’s at coordinates -8, 423 to find the precise spot.

Shelter Travel Log Location

Use the Banges Shelter spacerift to teleport to the bottom right of this region. Climb the mountain towering above the Shelter at map coordinates 138, 884.

Signal Station Ruins Travel Log Location

Head to the northwest section of Banges to find the Signal Station Ruins. On a ridge overlooking the ruins, head to coordinates -682,0.3 to find the Travel Log. Once you discover these Travel Log locations, you must still claim them to get credit for your hard work.

How to claim Travel Log locations in Tower of Fantasy

Now that you’ve discovered each Travel Log, you must claim them in the Chronicles tab to earn your rewards. Start by accessing the Terminal via the in-game options screen.

Once you access the Terminal, select the Chronicle tab. Inside this menu, you’ll find your discovered Travel Log Locations, separated by each region. Click on each discovered Travel Log to claim your rewards.

Follow these coordinates, discover each Travel Log and claim them to help you earn Banges Exploration rewards.