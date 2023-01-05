All Battle for Olympus event challenges in Overwatch 2
What rewards are you looking to get for playing Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2?
The Battle for Olympus deathmatch mode for Overwatch 2 has you playing as one of a handful of heroes who have been given the bombastic abilities of various Olympian gods. These powers boost the character’s ultimate attack, supercharging them during the event. While participating in Battle for Olympus, there are a handful of event challenges you can complete to earn various rewards. Here’s what you need to know about all Battle for Olympus event challenges and how to complete them in Overwatch 2.
Every Battle for Olympus event challenge and reward in Overwatch 2
There are multiple event challenges for you to complete when you jump into a Battle for Olympus match. Many of them focus on the individual heroes you can choose to play, but a handful are available for you to complete with any character. Additionally, you will receive a Winged Victory Mercy skin should you complete at least six Battle for Olympus event challenges before the event ends on January 19.
These are all the Battle for Olympus event challenge tasks and their rewards in Overwatch 2.
- Acolyte of Medusa
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Medusa Widowmaker – Acolyte of Medusa player title
- Blessing of Hephaestus
- Pick up 20 over health power ups – 500 Battle Pass XP
- Herald of Hermes
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Hermes Lucio – Herald of Hermes player title
- Master of Minotaurs
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Minotaur Reinhardt – Master of Minotaurs player title
- Nectar of the gods
- Pick up five ultimate charge power ups – 500 Battle Pass XP
- Olympian Champion
- Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus – 5,000 Battle Pass XP
- Pride of Poseidon
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Poseidon Ramattra – Pride of Poseidon player title
- Scion of Cyclops
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Cyclops Roadhog – Scion of Cyclops player title
- Sentinel of Hades
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Hades Pharah – Sentinel of Hades player title
- Voice of Hades
- Earn 25 final blows while playing as Hades Pharah during her ultimate – Eternal Flames voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of Medusa
- Earn 25 final blows while playing as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate – Your Own Gravestone voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of Poseidon
- Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate – Free the Kraken voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of the Cyclops
- Earn 25 final blows while playing as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate – My Eye voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of the Minotaur
- Earn 25 final blows while playing as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate – Minotaur Power voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of Zeus
- Earn 25 final blows while playing as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate – Struck Like Lightning voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of Hermes
- Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lucio during his ultimate – The God of Speed voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Winged Victory
- Complete six Battle for Olympus challenges – Mercy’s Winged Victory skin
- Zeus’s Favorite Child
- Earn 300 final blows while playing as Zeus Junker Queen – Zeus’s Favorite Child player title