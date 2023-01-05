Who is winning the Battle for Olympus hero kill count in Overwatch 2?

While the Battle for Olympus limited-time event is happening in Overwatch 2, a friendly competition will be brewing underneath it. All community members participating in the event will want to choose their favorite hero to play as and rack up as many kills as possible. When the Battle for Olympus ends on January 19, the hero with the most kills will be crowned a winner and receive a commemorative statue on the Ilious Ruins arena map. Here’s what you need to know about who wins the Battle for Olympus hero kill count in Overwatch 2.

The leaderboard rankings for Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus kill count competition

Today is the first day of the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2. With it being the first day, there is currently no winner. It’s anyone’s game to narrow down which of the available heroes they want to play as, and frequently use them in this game mode to increase their chances of receiving a statue in their honor. The statue will only appear on the Ilious Ruins arena map, but it will be a fun nod to this heated competition.

For those who want to keep up with the leaderboard, we recommend actively following the Overwatch Twitter account. The team leading this social media page has shared they plan to actively post updates about the competition, ensuring that everyone is informed on who will be in the lead. The competition features the seven heroes featured in this game mode: Lucio, Widowmaker, Pharah, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Junker Queen, and Ramattrra. You can only use these characters in this game mode and use their god-like powers for their ultimate abilities.

We plan to update this page every day and share who the winner of this friendly competition will turn out to be. Make sure to check back every day to view the standings.