Pokémon Go’s Season of Light brings multiple changes to the upcoming Battle League. There are a handful of move changes being added to the game, which means any eager player will want to review them to see if they need to readjust a Pokémon or not. These changes will be extensive and will occur when the season starts on September 1. This guide covers all Battle League Season of Light move changes in Pokémon Go.

All move changes happening in Season of Light

There are eight significant move changes coming to the Season of Light, and two new moves are making their debut in the game, Double Kick and Fairy Wind. Double Kick is a Fighting-type fast move, and Fairy Wind is a Fairy-type fast move.

Here’s the breakdown of all move changes coming to Season of Light.

Ancient Power The damage for Ancient Power has gone up from 45 to 60 in Trainer Battles

Double Kick Fighting-type fast move Does eight damage in Trainer Battles Does 10 damage in Gyms and Raids

Fairy Wind Fairy-type fast move Does three damage in Trainer Battles Does nine damage in Gyms and Raids

Icicle Spear The energy cost for Icicle Spear has now increased

Ominous Wind Attack and Defense increase has been lowered for Trainer Battles

Quick Attack The energy generation for Quick Attack has increased

Rollout The energy generation for Rollout has now been decreased

Silver Wind The damage for Silver Wind has increased from 45 to 60, but the Attack and Defense increase has been lowered

Tackle The energy generation for Tackle has increased

Zap Cannon The chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s attack power is no longer guaranteed when using Zap Cannon



There are a handful of changes for many trainers to consider. The damage increase for Ancient Power and Silver Wind is a good thing to see, potentially making them more viable choices, especially if they remain at 45 energy. The addition of Double Kick and Fairy Wind is excellent, giving everyone some new fast moves to play with, especially with the amount of damage Double Kick can do.

The changes have only been shared, but the full details have not yet been released. We’ll update this page with those official numbers when they’re available.