All beard and hair styles in The Witcher 3 and where to get them

While Geralt is known in Witcher 3 for his iconic look, there is a certain amount of customization that you can do to make him better suit your own style. We’re not talking about armor, weapon, and dye choices, but his hair and beard style. Various towns in Witcher 3 have a barber shop, where you can go in and change the way Geralt’s grooming looks. These were added as part of a free DLC called Beard & Hairstyle Set. Here are all the beard and hair styles, as well as barbers in Witcher 3.

All barber shops in Witcher 3

There are seven barbers in the Witcher 3 base game, as well as three additional ones added with the Blood and Wine expansion. You can see the barber shops on your minimap, designated by the ‘sheers’ icon.

Cledwyn — the Imperial barber in Vizima.

— the Imperial barber in Vizima. Sjusta — barber and merchant in the Kaer Trolde Harbor

— barber and merchant in the Kaer Trolde Harbor Barber in Svorlag — an unnamed barber in Svorlag on Skellige.

— an unnamed barber in Svorlag on Skellige. Barber in Claywich — an unnamed barber in Claywich in Velen. Needs to be freed from a bandit cage first.

— an unnamed barber in Claywich in Velen. Needs to be freed from a bandit cage first. Barber in Gildorf — an unnamed barber in the Gildorf district of Novigrad.

— an unnamed barber in the Gildorf district of Novigrad. Barber in the Bits — an unnamed barber in the Bits district of Novigrad. He’s always drunk, so there’s a chance you might not get the style you ask for.

— an unnamed barber in the Bits district of Novigrad. He’s always drunk, so there’s a chance you might not get the style you ask for. Barber in Oxenfurt — an unnamed barber in Oxenfurt, near the main square.

— an unnamed barber in Oxenfurt, near the main square. Jean-Louis Ludovic — specialist barber that’s available after being rescued in the Of Sheers and a Witcher I Sing quest. He’s the only barber that can cut the Queen’s Pageboy haircut for Geralt. You can find him in Beauclair, east of the Nilfgaardian Embassy.

— specialist barber that’s available after being rescued in the quest. He’s the only barber that can cut the Queen’s Pageboy haircut for Geralt. You can find him in Beauclair, east of the Nilfgaardian Embassy. Barber at the Tourney Grounds — an unnamed barber and Gwent enthusiast found at the Tourney Grounds in Toussaint.

— an unnamed barber and Gwent enthusiast found at the Tourney Grounds in Toussaint. Barber on Basane Farm — an unnamed barber on Basane Farm in Toussaint. He’s only available after Geralt kills the werewolf haunting the place.

All hair and beard styles for Geralt in Witcher 3

There are dozens of hair and beard combinations to try out for Geralt, but you’ll have to pay a barber’s fee first and ask for specific looks. This is the full list of dialogue prompts for all hair and beard styles, and what they look like after the barbers do their job.

All haircuts for Geralt

Ask for “Loosely gathered, tied behind the head.”

Ask for “Shaved head and ponytail.”

Ask for “Long and loose.”

Ask for “Loose, not too long.”

Ask for “Shaved on the sides, short on top, and a ponytail.”

Ask for “Elven rebel cut.”

Ask for “Queen’s pageboy.” To reiterate, this style is only available from Jean-Louis Ludovic in Beauclair, after saving him in the Of Sheers and a Witcher I Sing quest.

All beard trims for Geralt

Ask for “Need a clean shave.” This style will grow out into a full beard as the in-game days pass.

Ask for “Keep it fluffy.”

Ask for “Want a nice, neat goatee.”

Ask for “Sideburns and mustache – that’ll look good.”

Ask for “Mustache and a little duck tail on my chin – that’s what I want.”