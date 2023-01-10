Playing Gwent is arguably one of the most important parts of a Witcher 3 playthrough, depending on who you ask. It’s very easy to put all world-ending quests on hold and simply indulge in hours of card slinging. The strength of your deck depends on the power and rarity of your cards, and the best way to obtain the most powerful cards is by beating strong opponents so that they have to give you a card from their collections. The Ciri Gwent card is one of the strongest in the game that you can get early on, and she can guarantee round wins for you once she’s a part of your deck. That’s why we’ll explain how to get the Ciri Gwent card in Witcher 3.

How to get the Ciri Gwent card in the Witcher 3

You can get the Ciri card pretty early on in the game, but you have to do a few tasks first. The card is one of the rewards in the Gwent: Big City Players secondary quest in which you have to challenge and beat four Gwent players in and around the city of Novigrad. Each of them will reward you with a unique Gwent card, with the final opponent relinquishing the Ciri card after beating them. The opponents you seek are as follows:

Vimme Vivaldi: The dwarf banker can be found at his namesake Vivaldi Bank on Hierarch Square in Novigrad. He gives you the Vesemir Gwent card upon beating him.

Sigi Reuven, aka Dijkstra: You can find the spymaster in his bathhouse in Novigrad. To be able to play with him, you have to do it before completing the Reason of State quest (unless you plan to side with him). Otherwise, you'll be able to get his card without playing only after the quest ends. It will still count as won for the quest. He gives you the Esterad Thyssen Gwent card.

Marquise Serenity: She is the Madame of the Passiflora brothel in Novigrad, playing a Nilfgaard deck. She will give you the Morvran Voorhis Gwent card after bearing her.

Scoia'tael Merchant: Lastly, the opponent you're looking for is hiding in the forest outside of Novigrad. Look for him south of the Logger's Hut. If you manage to beat his in Gwent, he gives you the Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon Gwent card.

Completing the quest will grant you the powerful Ciri card, as well as several other strong unique Gwent cards, and finally the Francesca Findabair: The Beautiful Scoia’tael leader card.

What does the Ciri Gwent card do in Witcher 3?

Ciri is the strongest Gwent card in the game, tied with Geralt, whose card you’ll get later on in the game. Acquiring her card is a huge power spike for any of your decks. Just like the Geralt card, she is Neutral, which means she can be slotted into any deck, has whopping 15 Strength, and can be played on the melee row. And being a unique card, she can’t be affected by traits and abilities of other cards, allowing you to cement your row strength in the round you play her in.