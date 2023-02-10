All Beidou Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Beidou is a 4-star character in Genshin Impact, an Electro character who sails the seven seas as the leader of The Crux. This Claymore-wielder is well-renowned for her defensive utility as well as her brutal Elemental Burst, which deals tons of Electro damage safely as she can cast it from the backline. Beidou will make a fine captain for your team, so read on to see how to get and level up your very own Beidou.

How to unlock Beidou in Genshin Impact

Beidou is obtainable on the Character Event Wish, Weapon Event Wish, and Standard Banner as a standard 4-star character. As a 4-star character, she will occasionally receive rate-ups on the Character Event Wish banner that boosts the odds of her dropping. If you want a Beidou, it’s highly recommended to wait for this opportunity.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes.

: Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Tidecaller: Accumulating the power of lightning, Beidou swings her blade forward fiercely, dealing Electro DMG.

Accumulating the power of lightning, Beidou swings her blade forward fiercely, dealing Electro DMG. Hold: Lifts her weapon up as a shield. Max DMG absorbed scales off Beidou’s Max HP. Attacks using the energy stored within the greatsword upon release or once this ability’s duration expires, dealing Electro DMG. DMG dealt scales with the number of times Beidou is attacked in the skill’s duration. The greatest DMG Bonus will be attained once this effect is triggered twice. The shield possesses the following properties: Has 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency. Applies the Electro element to Beidou upon activation.

Lifts her weapon up as a shield. Max DMG absorbed scales off Beidou’s Max HP. Attacks using the energy stored within the greatsword upon release or once this ability’s duration expires, dealing Electro DMG. DMG dealt scales with the number of times Beidou is attacked in the skill’s duration. The greatest DMG Bonus will be attained once this effect is triggered twice. The shield possesses the following properties:

Elemental Burst

Stormbreaker: Recalling her slaying of the great beast Haishan, Beidou calls upon that monstrous strength and the lightning to create a Thunderbeast’s Targe around herself, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

Recalling her slaying of the great beast Haishan, Beidou calls upon that monstrous strength and the lightning to create a Thunderbeast’s Targe around herself, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents. Thunderbeast’s Targe: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit, they create a lightning discharge that can jump between opponents, dealing Electro DMG. Increases the character’s resistance to interruption, and decreases DMG taken. A maximum of 1 lightning discharge can be triggered per second.

Passive Talents

Conqueror of Tides: Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects. Retribution: Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the precise moment when the character is hit grants the maximum DMG Bonus.

Counterattacking with Tidecaller at the precise moment when the character is hit grants the maximum DMG Bonus. Lightning Storm: Gain the following effects for 10s after unleashing Tidecaller with its maximum DMG Bonus: DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%. ATK SPD of Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 15%. Greatly reduced delay before unleashing Charged Attacks.

Gain the following effects for 10s after unleashing Tidecaller with its maximum DMG Bonus:

Constellations

Sea Beast’s Scourge: When Stormbreaker is used: Creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou’s Max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively.

When Stormbreaker is used: Creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou’s Max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively. Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises: Stormbreaker‘s arc lightning can jump to 2 additional targets.

Stormbreaker‘s arc lightning can jump to 2 additional targets. Summoner of Storm: Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Stunning Revenge: Upon being attacked, Beidou’s Normal Attacks gain an additional instance of 20% Electro DMG for 10s.

Upon being attacked, Beidou’s Normal Attacks gain an additional instance of 20% Electro DMG for 10s. Crimson Tidewalker: Increases the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Bane of Evil: During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro RES of surrounding opponents is decreased by 15%.

Ascension Materials