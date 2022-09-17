All Big Rat locations in Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy

Artificial Island is a lot of fun with many rewarding activities for the players in Tower of Fantasy. On the island, there are new achievements to look for, and one of those is to kill the newly added enemies. One such unique enemy is Type 12 Security Drop, Big Rat. What makes Big Rat unique is its level; defeating them also awards you a new achievement. Here are all Big Rat locations in Artificial Island and how you can defeat them in Tower of Fantasy.

All 5 Big Rat Spawn Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Big Rat is a level 70 enemy, which is new because not even the world bosses have had a level that high. Big Rat randomly spawns at five locations on Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy. Remember that you are not guaranteed to find Big Rat at any of the locations; instead, there is a chance you might encounter one.

Big Rat spawn location 1

The first spawn location is just west of Eyrie in a stronghold.

Big Rat spawn location 2

This location is the stronghold across the river near the Sea Gate Passage area.

Big Rat spawn location 3

The third spawn location is the stronghold in the Mine Base area.

Big Rat spawn location 4

To find the fourth location, look for a stronghold in the middle of the Rusty Iron Camp area.

Big Rat spawn location 5

The last Big Rat spawn location is in a stronghold southwest Ring Arena area.

How to defeat Big Rat

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although he is at a higher level than the world bosses, Big Rat is not as powerful. Still, it is way stronger than the average enemy and can easily kill you if you are not careful. Additionally, it has a very large health pool, making it a very tanky enemy. To defeat it, you should use fire weapons since it is weak against those.

Furthermore, if you have long-range fire weapons, take those with you since he does not have any ranged attacks. Most of Big Rat’s attacks can easily be avoided, and you can easily get a perfect dodge on him to deal heavy damage. Once you defeat him, you can claim your rewards for the achievement by going to the terminal option from the pause menu.