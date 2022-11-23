All Biology midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Though some find Biology boring, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this class might be one of the most useful ones out there. It teaches players about some of the core mechanics of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that are never explained properly otherwise. You will learn about Pokémon eggs, how to get your companions out to walk with you, and how to catch Pokémon easier. So, after three classes, it is time for the midterm. Here are all Biology midterm questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so that you pass Mr. Jacq’s test with ease.

Biology midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Biology midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? B) ZR Button 2. Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where eggs are found. B) A, 2 3. Which is an effective way to warm up Eggs? B) Walking around 4. What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch? A) Giving them a Berry 5. What makes it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels? C) Gym Badges

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the Biology midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm.