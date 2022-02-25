All Blacksmith locations in Elden Ring

Blacksmiths in Elden Ring are very important, allowing players to level up their gear and buy important items. There are several of them spread throughout the game, and knowing where to find them is very important.

In this guide, we will show you where to find them, including the very first location where players will be able to level up their items. So far, we have discovered blacksmiths or smithing equipment at the following locations:

Church of Elleh in Limgrave

Roundtable Hold

Road to the Manor in Liurnia

Church of Elleh

The Chruch of Elleh can be found very near where players start the game, just to the north of the First Step. Here, they will find some blacksmith tools that will allow them to perform their first few upgrades to their weapons.

Roundtable Hold

Roundtable Hold acts as a hub world for all the Tarnished, and players can visit it to find a blacksmith. You will need to just keep discovering new Sites of Grace, and when you find enough, you will get access to the Roundtable Hold.

Road to the Manor

In Liurnia of the Lakes, players will find the Road to the Manor to the north of the Academy, and will find a giant blacksmith called Smithing Master Iji.