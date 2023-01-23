All Briggsy memory locations in The Secret Wilds Adventure in Sea of Thieves

Our friend Tasha is in trouble in The Secret Wilds Sea of Thieves adventure, so it is time to chase down Captain Briggsy’s memories to find a cure for Tasha’s curse. There is a lot of sailing required to find all these memories, so it can take over an hour to complete this adventure. If you’re having trouble finding all of Briggsy’s memories in The Secret Wilds adventure, here are all the locations in the Sea of Thieves to visit.

The Secret Wilds Adventure in Sea of Thieves – All Captain Briggsy memory locations

There are a total of five Briggsy memory locations scattered across the Sea of Thieves. To find them, you’ll need to first have The Secret Wilds adventure active by visiting Larinna at any outpost. Once you begin the adventure, you won’t be able to save halfway, so be sure you have enough time to finish it in one sitting.

Once you get Briggsy’s Mask from Madame Olivia, you’re ready to begin tracking down the memories. You need to find all five memories if you want to get the rewards for completing all the deeds in The Secret Wilds adventure. Note that you can complete these in any order so chart a course that makes sense to you and your crew.

Briggsy’s Memory of Tasha

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first visit you’ll need to make once you have Briggsy’s Mask is to head to the Unicorn Tavern at Ancient Spire Outpost. While looking at the bar, equip Briggsy’s Mask and it will show you the memory.

Briggsy’s Memory of Sudds

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next place to look is the North Star Seapost, where you’ll find out about Captain Briggsy’s friendship with Sudds. First, you need to find Sudds, who is on the north side of the island. Once you track them down, look to their left and equip the Mask to view the memory.

Briggsy’s Memory of Rose and George

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you need to head to Lone Cove and find Briggsy’s memory of the star-crossed lovers Rose and George. When you’re on the island, walk Northwest along the path beyond Deadshot Charlotte. When you reach a palm tree surrounded by bushes, face the palm tree with Briggsy’s Mask equipped to see the memory.

Briggsy’s Memory of the Shroudbreaker

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the fourth Briggsy’s Memory in The Secret Wilds, you’ll need to sail to Crook’s Hollow. Go into the Southern cavern on the island. Once you’re near the center, find the rock painting of a scarab on the wall of the cavern. Equip Briggsy’s Mask and see the memory play out.

Briggsy’s Memory of the Homeward Dove

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last of Briggsy’s Memories in The Secret Wilds adventure in Sea of Thieves is located on Thieves’ Haven. First, you need to sail to the island and head to its Northwest beach. Find the lone palm tree at the base of the large arch in the sand. Put on Briggsy’s Mask one more time and watch the memory play out.