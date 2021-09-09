All buffs for Shatter Caps Hop-Up in Evolution Collection Event patch Apex Legends

The Shatter Caps Hop-Up was introduced in Apex Legends at the launch of Season 9: Legacy. While it’s ability to turn marksman weapons into a faux shotgun with a pellet spread was cool, the Hop-Up was just never as powerful as some of the front runners like the Turbocharger. With the Evolution Collection Event update, however, that could all be changing. The Shatter Caps Hop-Up is getting a major buff that improves several different aspects of its abilities. Let’s take a look at all of the buffs brought to Shatter Caps Hop-Up by Evolution Collection Event update.

All changes to Shatter Caps Hop-Up

The way that Shatter Caps interacts with both of its possible weapons (the Bocek Compound Bow and the 30-30 Repeater) has been updated.

Bocek Compound Bow [Arrows, Marksman]:

[Buff ↑] Damage per pellet has increased Short/Base draw: Deals 6 damage per pellet (formerly 4) Medium draw: Deals 9 damage per pellet (formerly 7) Fully drawn: Deals 12 damage per pellet (formerly 11)



30-30 Repeater [Heavy, Marksman]: