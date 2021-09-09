All buffs for Shatter Caps Hop-Up in Evolution Collection Event patch Apex Legends
30-30 Repeater about to become the best shotgun in the game.
The Shatter Caps Hop-Up was introduced in Apex Legends at the launch of Season 9: Legacy. While it’s ability to turn marksman weapons into a faux shotgun with a pellet spread was cool, the Hop-Up was just never as powerful as some of the front runners like the Turbocharger. With the Evolution Collection Event update, however, that could all be changing. The Shatter Caps Hop-Up is getting a major buff that improves several different aspects of its abilities. Let’s take a look at all of the buffs brought to Shatter Caps Hop-Up by Evolution Collection Event update.
All changes to Shatter Caps Hop-Up
The way that Shatter Caps interacts with both of its possible weapons (the Bocek Compound Bow and the 30-30 Repeater) has been updated.
Bocek Compound Bow [Arrows, Marksman]:
- [Buff ↑] Damage per pellet has increased
- Short/Base draw: Deals 6 damage per pellet (formerly 4)
- Medium draw: Deals 9 damage per pellet (formerly 7)
- Fully drawn: Deals 12 damage per pellet (formerly 11)
30-30 Repeater [Heavy, Marksman]:
- [Buff ↑] Aim Down Sights (ADS) strafe speed for the 30-30 is now that same as ADS strafe speed for shotguns, instead of Marksman weapons as long as the Shatter Caps is enabled
- [Buff ↑] Charged pellet multiplier now adds 50% to the damage (formerly 35%)