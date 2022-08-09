All Bug Out! 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

For Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! 2022 event, there will be multiple Field Research tasks you can complete throughout the week. These will be available by spinning PokéStops or Gym dials while exploring your local area. These only drop during the event, and they disappear once the event is over. This guide covers all Bug Out! 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn in Pokémon Go.

All Bug Out! 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

The Bug Out! 2022 will be from August 10 to 16. You can only hold three of these at a time. There are various rewards, and they change depending on what Field Research you acquired from a PokéStop or Gym. Any Event Field Research tasks will have a distinct highlight around them, making these easier to spot in Pokémon Go.

These are all of the available Field Research tasks and rewards happening during the Bug Out! 2022 event.

Catch 10 Pokémon – Dewpider, Venipede, or Wimpod encounters

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokémon – Illumise, Venpiede, or Volbeat encounters

Catch 15 Pokémon – Burmy (Plant, Sandy, or Trash Cloak) encounters

Catch five Pokémon – Caterpie or Weedle encounters

Make Three Great Throws – Grubbin encounter

Make Three Great Throws in a row – Dwebble encounter

Make Three Nice Throws – Venonat encounter

Make Three Nice Throws in a row – Silcoon or Cascoon encounters

Make Two Excellent Throws – Nincada encounter

Take Snapshots of three different Bug-type Pokémon caught – Ledyba, Spinarak, or Yanma encounters

Trade a Pokémon – Karablast or Shelmet encounter

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Sewaddle or Combee encounter

Some better tasks include Make Three Great Throws and Catching 15 Pokémon. Many of these rewards consist of Bug-type Pokémon encounters, and the Make Three Great Throws Field Research gives you a chance to catch Grubbin, the Pokémon debuting in the Bug Out! event. If you catch enough of these, you can evolve it into a Charjabug and then a Vikavolt at a later point. Some of these tasks may also help you with the Bug Out! Collection Challenge.