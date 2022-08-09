How to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Charjabug is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. You will need to evolve it from Grubbin, which requires you to catch many of these Bug-type Pokémon. Finding this Pokémon won’t be difficult, but it might be more troublesome to evolve Charjabug into its final form, Vikavolt. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go.

How to get Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Before evolving Charjabug into Vikavolt, you must catch plenty of Grubbin. A Grubbin can evolve Charjabug once you have 25 Grubbin Candies. This shouldn’t take too much time, so long as you find a Grubbin with ideal stats you want to use. After you have that, it’s time to work on catching even more Grubbin because you’ll need at least 100 Grubbin candy to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt.

After you have your 100 Grubbin candy, the next step is to use or find a Poké Stop with a Magnetic lure. The only way to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt is to be in the presence of a Magnetic lure. If you don’t have one, you can earn them by completing specific Special Research stories or purchasing them from the in-game Pokémon Go store. They are available for 200 Poké Coins, which you can earn by having your Pokémon defend Gyms, or you can directly buy them from the in-game store using real-world money.

When you are in the presence of a Magnetic lure, your Charjabug will have the option to evolve into a Vikavolt. We recommend having at least one Vikavolt in your party to use in any Bug-type Pokémon Go cups, especially if you can teach it a particular moveset. You will need to use a Magnetic lure for every Charjabug you want to evolve into a Vikavolt.