Grubbin will be available in Pokémon Go. It will make its debut during the Pokémon Go Bug Out! 2022 event. After that, it will begin appearing in the wild, giving you the best chance to encounter it while wandering around your neighborhood. There’s always a small chance you can encounter a shiny version of a Pokémon while playing Pokémon Go. Can you catch a shiny Grubbin in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version of Grubbin in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny version of Grubbin will not be available for its debut in Pokémon Go. You won’t be able to find it in the wild, and we don’t expect anyone to catch it during the duration of the Bug Out! 2022 event. This elusive version will not be appearing at this time, but we can expect it to spawn sometime in the future. Niantic typically prefers to release a Pokémon and then give it a shiny version at a later point.

The shiny version for a Pokémon typically appears sometime in another event. We don’t know when this will happen. However, it could reappear for the next Bug Out! event, likely in 2022, or another Bug-type related event.

If you are on the hunt for the shiny version, we advise you to look for it in the future. There are no chances for catching a shiny version of this Pokémon this year. However, we imagine Grubbin and its later forms, Charjabug and Vikavolt, will receive shiny versions sometime in 2023. Regardless, you can still evolve Charjabug into a Vikavolt and attempt to teach it the best moveset available to this Bug-type Pokémon.