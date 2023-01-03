When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 start? All Modern Warfare 2 season start and end dates

Activision and Infinity Ward have plenty more in store for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and its accompanying battle royale game Warzone 2.0. The question is, what exactly is in store, and when are we finally getting to see it? The next Call of Duty season is always a question in many players’ minds, and we are still waiting to hear real concrete news about what we can expect from it and when. Here’s a record of all past, current, and upcoming seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Every Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season start and end date

Season Name Start Date End Date Season One November 16, 2022 February 1, 2023 Season Two February TBD Unknown

When will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 start? Speculated date

So when does Season 2 come out? There has only been speculation so far, but the chapter 1 battle pass does finish at the start of February, so early February makes the most sense. Whether or not it’s on the first day of the month or later down the road has yet to be confirmed by Activision. Unless Activision were to extend the battle pass past its confirmed end date, then we have a solid estimate on when Season 2 will begin.

What is actually in Season 2 is up for speculation as well. There are always rumors and leaks about Call of Duty and Warzone; we will again have to wait until we get more details from Activision to see what’s in store for Season 2. As from previous Warzone updates, we can expect new weapons, operators, game modes, and quality-of-life updates.

The most apparent leak is that Season 2 will have a Japanese theme attached to it. Key art has also hinted at the return of the Ronin operator. Said leaks have been taken down since the time of their posting, however. As January continues, hopefully, it will come with news about Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. Until then, we only have leaks and well-educated guesses at best.