Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone October 11 Patch Notes – Still Chasing Weapon Balance
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s October 11 Patch Notes could spell some big changes for the longstanding Battle Royale meta.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are steaming towards the end of an era, but there’s still work to be done yet. The October 11 patch notes are just another step in completing that journey. Primarily focused on bug fixes, some Warzone-specific balance changes in here impact guns either in the meta or flirting with the edge of it.
Season 6’s TR-76 Geist received a nerf, Warzone’s most popular AR got some balancing tweaks, and an old favorite could be viable again if these adjustments are as substantial as they sound. It’s unlikely that the devs want to upend the meta this close to Modern Warfare 3 completely, but some small shakeups to keep things exciting ahead of The Haunting would certainly be welcome.
MW2 & Warzone October 11 Patch Notes: Abbreviated Changes
The two biggest changes to focus on in this patch are nerfs to the Kastov 762 and the Geist. Both of these guns fall in the S Rank according to WZRanked, meaning that they’re proven to be two of the best weapons in Warzone.
Things aren’t looking so good for the TR-76. It was hit with three separate damage decreases, casting serious doubt over whether it will keep up against the elite competition. The Kastov’s changes weren’t as brutal as it was only docked for Close Damage Range and Mid Damage, while getting a little bit of a buff to shots in the neck and torso range.
Interestingly, the Lachmann Sub has also received a nerf for its Close Damage but was buffed for Head and Neck Damage. I doubt this has any real effect on its firm place as one of the best SMGs in the game, but it may be worth playing some games with this in mind to verify if it feels any different.
Keep in mind that all those changes are Warzone only, so your Modern Warfare 2 loadouts will be totally unaffected by this.
Full Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone October 11 Patch Notes
General Adjustments
- Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)
- Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin
- Improved visibility compensation
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections
- Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves
- Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab
- Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset
Warzone Weapon Balance Changes
WEAPONS
The following weapon balance changes are only reflected in Warzone.
Weapon Balancing
Assault Rifles
- Kastov 545
- Mid Damage increased
- Kastov 762
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- Kastov-74u
- Close Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Lachmann-556
- Close Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- M13B
- Close Damage Range decreased
- TR-76 Geist
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Submachine Guns
- ISO 9mm
- Far Damage decreased
- Lachmann Sub
- Close Damage decreased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Lachmann Shroud
- Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Minibak
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
Attachments
- Lockwood 300
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4).
- We’ll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.
Warzone Ranked Play Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ