Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone October 11 Patch Notes – Still Chasing Weapon Balance

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are steaming towards the end of an era, but there’s still work to be done yet. The October 11 patch notes are just another step in completing that journey. Primarily focused on bug fixes, some Warzone-specific balance changes in here impact guns either in the meta or flirting with the edge of it.

Season 6’s TR-76 Geist received a nerf, Warzone’s most popular AR got some balancing tweaks, and an old favorite could be viable again if these adjustments are as substantial as they sound. It’s unlikely that the devs want to upend the meta this close to Modern Warfare 3 completely, but some small shakeups to keep things exciting ahead of The Haunting would certainly be welcome.

MW2 & Warzone October 11 Patch Notes: Abbreviated Changes

We've just released a small update that contains a number of bug fixes.

The two biggest changes to focus on in this patch are nerfs to the Kastov 762 and the Geist. Both of these guns fall in the S Rank according to WZRanked, meaning that they’re proven to be two of the best weapons in Warzone.

Things aren’t looking so good for the TR-76. It was hit with three separate damage decreases, casting serious doubt over whether it will keep up against the elite competition. The Kastov’s changes weren’t as brutal as it was only docked for Close Damage Range and Mid Damage, while getting a little bit of a buff to shots in the neck and torso range.

Interestingly, the Lachmann Sub has also received a nerf for its Close Damage but was buffed for Head and Neck Damage. I doubt this has any real effect on its firm place as one of the best SMGs in the game, but it may be worth playing some games with this in mind to verify if it feels any different.

Keep in mind that all those changes are Warzone only, so your Modern Warfare 2 loadouts will be totally unaffected by this.

Full Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone October 11 Patch Notes

General Adjustments

Gaia (Operator Nova Skin) Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin Improved visibility compensation



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections

Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves

Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab

Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset

Warzone Weapon Balance Changes

WEAPONS

The following weapon balance changes are only reflected in Warzone.

Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles

Kastov 545 Mid Damage increased



Kastov 762 Close Damage Range decreased Mid Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



Kastov-74u Close Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased



Lachmann-556 Close Damage increased Close-mid Damage increased Head Damage Multiplier decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



M13B Close Damage Range decreased



TR-76 Geist Close Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Submachine Guns

ISO 9mm Far Damage decreased



Lachmann Sub Close Damage decreased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased



Lachmann Shroud Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Minibak Close-mid Damage Range increased



MX9 Close-mid Damage increased Close-mid Damage Range decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased



Attachments

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger Close Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4). We’ll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.



Warzone Ranked Play Bug Fixes