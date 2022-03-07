All Cauldron locations in Horizon Forbidden West
Aloy likes to stir the pot.
Cauldrons in Horizon Forbidden West are your way to add more overrides to your spear and begin controlling any machine you encounter in the wilds. Having the ability to override your toughest enemies not only takes a powerful chip off the table that wants to kill you but also makes you more lethal by providing an extra ally. Here are the locations of every Cauldron in Horizon Forbidden West.
There are six total Cauldrons in Horizon Forbidden West, two of them being connected to the main story quest progression. Keep in mind that once you enter a Cauldron, you can not leave it until it is completed. If you feel you are stuck at a point in a Cauldron, you can reload your last save or lower the difficulty. Overrides below that are boldened require you to retrieve parts to unlock that override fully.
Repair Bay: TAU
While it is not called a Cauldron, Aloy gets her first overrides of the game outside of the Chargers at this location. This is tied to the main story.
Overrides
- Bristleback
- Grimhorn
- Plowhorn
Cauldron: GEMINI
This is the second story-related Cauldron. This mission acts as a turning point towards the end of the game.
Overrides
- Sunwing
Cauldron: MU
The MU Cauldron is located to the south of Plainsong.
Overrides
- Burrower
- Fanghorn
- Grazer
- Scrapper
- Scrounger
- Widemaw
Cauldron: CHI
This is the most southern Cauldron. When you arrive, go around the east side of the mountain to find an entryway.
Overrides
- Behemoth
- Clamberjaw
- Fireclaw
- Frostclaw
- Redeye Watcher
- Scorcher
- Shell-Walker
- Shellsnapper
- Spikesnout
- Stalker
Cauldron: IOTA
This Cauldron is located at the most northern part of the map, and completing it will also override a Tallneck. To find the entrance, go into the cracks in the ground just west of the marker.
Overrides
- Bellowback
- Clawstrider
- Glinthawk
- Lancehorn
- Leaplasher
- Longleg
- Ravager
- Rollerback
- Skydrifter
- Snapmaw
Cauldron: KAPPA
This Cauldron is the furthest northwest on the map and will require the dive mask to complete. There is a lot of water level changing here.
Overrides
- Dreadwing
- Rockbreaker
- Slaughterspine
- Slitherfang
- Stormbird
- Thunderjaw
- Tideripper
- Tremortusk