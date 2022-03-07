All Cauldron locations in Horizon Forbidden West

Cauldrons in Horizon Forbidden West are your way to add more overrides to your spear and begin controlling any machine you encounter in the wilds. Having the ability to override your toughest enemies not only takes a powerful chip off the table that wants to kill you but also makes you more lethal by providing an extra ally. Here are the locations of every Cauldron in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are six total Cauldrons in Horizon Forbidden West, two of them being connected to the main story quest progression. Keep in mind that once you enter a Cauldron, you can not leave it until it is completed. If you feel you are stuck at a point in a Cauldron, you can reload your last save or lower the difficulty. Overrides below that are boldened require you to retrieve parts to unlock that override fully.

Repair Bay: TAU

While it is not called a Cauldron, Aloy gets her first overrides of the game outside of the Chargers at this location. This is tied to the main story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overrides

Bristleback

Grimhorn

Plowhorn

Cauldron: GEMINI

This is the second story-related Cauldron. This mission acts as a turning point towards the end of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overrides

Sunwing

Cauldron: MU

The MU Cauldron is located to the south of Plainsong.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overrides

Burrower

Fanghorn

Grazer

Scrapper

Scrounger

Widemaw

Cauldron: CHI

This is the most southern Cauldron. When you arrive, go around the east side of the mountain to find an entryway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overrides

Behemoth

Clamberjaw

Fireclaw

Frostclaw

Redeye Watcher

Scorcher

Shell-Walker

Shellsnapper

Spikesnout

Stalker

Cauldron: IOTA

This Cauldron is located at the most northern part of the map, and completing it will also override a Tallneck. To find the entrance, go into the cracks in the ground just west of the marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overrides

Bellowback

Clawstrider

Glinthawk

Lancehorn

Leaplasher

Longleg

Ravager

Rollerback

Skydrifter

Snapmaw

Cauldron: KAPPA

This Cauldron is the furthest northwest on the map and will require the dive mask to complete. There is a lot of water level changing here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overrides