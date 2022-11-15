All challenge locations on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them

Challenges are special missions that players can take on while exploring the various open-world locations in Sonic Frontiers. Each site has a set number of challenges, and these optional tasks will net you multiple rewards and character-specific Memory Tokens. Each challenge completed will uncover a piece of the map, and completing all challenges on an island will unlock Fast Travel. This guide will show the challenge locations on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers and how to complete them.

All Chaos Island challenge locations and how to solve them

Chaos Island is the third open-world environment you will explore. Sonic’s trusted companion, Tails is stuck here, and these challenges will help earn you his unique Memory tokens and upgrades to help you free him. You must have knowledge of dodging, parries, and the Light Dash technique; the Cyloop ability is also required to complete many of these challenges. Please refer to the chart below to coordinate the challenge number and location. This island contains challenges 55 through 78.

55: Stand on the nearby platform and use the parry to deflect a single projectile. This is an easy one to ease you into the new island.

56: This challenge features three Tetris style blocks in the sand. Look at the statue nearby for inspiration. Cyloop around each block in the right order. The correct order is grey block, purple block, then blue block.

57: Prepare to engage in a quick game of Double Dutch. Jump the laser rope three times without making a mistake to complete this challenge.

58: Stand on the five switches and quickly dodge onto each green block to pull this challenge off.

59: A dummy is standing on the rock in the sandpit. Run up and use your best attacks to knock this statue and this challenge out of the park.

60: This one is tricky. On the ground below the hill, this challenge is on a dune. Cyloop the dune to unearth a flower lift. Activate the challenge, then use the lift to fall through the blue squares and end this challenge.

61: Use the Cyloop around the switch in the sand to make three balls and hoops appear. Knock the balls through the hoops to complete this challenge.

62: This activity requires you to run to the end of the platforms and Cyloop the blue flame at the end. It will raise platforms and allow you to climb and Cyloop the remaining two flames. Extinguish all of them to complete this assignment.

63: When you reach this map marker, Cyloop the central node to activate three balls and hoops. Take your best shots and sink all three shots to complete the challenge.

64: Another memory block puzzle, and this one is a doozy. Follow the lines without jumping, or follow the solution below to make life easy.

65: Sonic must stand on the platform and endure 15 seconds of jump rope without letting the laser rope hit you once.

66: Cyloop around all four blue torches around the pyramid at this temple. After you create four platforms on the elevated torch, jump up and Cyloop the fifth and final one to finish this mission.

67: For this challenge. Cyloop around the central obelisk to make a wall. Wall run up then homing attack the two switches up top to finish this task.

68: Another series of Tetris-style blocks to Cyloop in a specific order. Cyloop the blue, black, and purple to finish this puzzle correctly.

69: Another memory block puzzle, but this one is relatively straightforward. Follow the line, and don’t retrace your steps to complete this mission.

70: Climb the tower after activating the ancient switch to complete this challenge. Be mindful of enemies or distractions while climbing to finish this challenge with time to spare.

71: This one can only be done at night. Extinguish the blue flames to make more spawn in. Run and capture them all to finish this challenge once and for all.

72: Another training dummy is waiting for you to hammer them at this location. Use Sonic’s best attacks, as this statue can take a lot of punishment.

73: Stand on the nearby platform and use the parry to deflect three projectiles in a row. These projectiles move fast, so be prepared to parry quickly. You can hold the parry between balls to make this an easy task.

74: Another island and another memory block puzzle all in the same. The solution to this challenge is shown below.

75: Stand on the five switches in rapid succession to complete this short mission. This will take 15 successful switch activations to complete the challenge.

76: This is a long obstacle course where you must pass through several blue gates consecutively. You have plenty of time to complete this challenge, so run, but don’t boost or dash to quickly clear this course.

77: This challenge must be done at night. Chase the blue flame and hit the button prompt to capture it and complete this task. If it’s daytime, you must sit and wait for it to transition into the evening to begin this challenge.

78: It’s Sonic’s favorite cosplay moment. Hop in the wheel and get your speedy hamster on to charge the loop and complete this challenge.

These challenges will help you clear out all of Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers and unlock Fast Travel for your troubles. Once you’ve opened Fast Travel, you can freely visit any Portals in this environment, even if you haven’t unlocked them. Clear out each Portal and collect all of the Chaos Emeralds on this island to free Tails.