All characters available in the Minecraft Spongebob DLC

Everyone’s favorite sponge is part of Minecraft, and he’s bringing in his whole crew from Bikini Bottom with him. The SpongeBob SquarePants DLC for Minecraft is available right now and includes new avatar skins and NPCs based on the characters from the show. SpongeBob SquarePants has been on the air since 1999 and has amassed a plethora of memorable characters. Which characters have made it in Minecraft as DLC?

Every SpongeBob character in Minecraft

Screenshot via Mojang Studios

The main cast from SpongeBob is part of the DLC. The main cast includes SpongeBob himself, his best friend Patrick Star, his neighbor Squidward, his other friend Sandy Cheeks, his boss from the Crusty Crabs Mr. Crabs, his boss’s rival Plankton, and his pet snail Gary. You can also customize your Minecraft Avatar to wear clothing from the show, like Sandy Cheek’s spaceman outfit.

However, what’s impressive with the Minecraft DLC is that it includes a lot of iconic side characters and memorable background characters. Among the characters you will see in the DLC are Mrs. Pugg, Pearl Krabs, Squilliam, SpongeBob’s parents, Caveman SpongeBob, and many more.

Below are all the SpongeBob SquarePants characters that we know are in the Minecraft DLC: