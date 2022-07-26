Minecraft SpongeBob SquarePants DLC out now, bringing Bikini Bottom to the building game

Minecraft has seen plenty of crossovers over the years — it seems every IP wants to get in on the voxel-building phenomenon. It is one of the best co-op games out there, after all. The next big name to cross over is SpongeBob SquarePants, which is just as adored by kids. SpongeBob and his pals are available right now as part of a new DLC adventure.

As announced on the Minecraft website, this DLC lets you explore all the major landmarks of Bikini Bottom, from SpongeBob’s pineapple house to the Krusty Krab to Sandy’s dome. The character lineup includes SpongeBob himself, his pet snail Gary, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton. There are lots activities for these characters to get up to, including burger flipping and jellyfish catching. The DLC itself costs 1,340 Minecraft coins, but anyone can grab the SpongeBob character creator item for free from the Minecraft marketplace. You can get a preview of all of that with the official trailer below.

The SpongeBob DLC was designed by Spark Universe, which has created several other Minecraft adventures. These include the YouTube Creators skin pack and a set of quests for the game’s Caves and Cliffs update. You can certainly expect more from Spark in the future.

Prior to this SpongeBob content, the last big crossover with Disney’s Lightyear. The Minecraft x Lightyear DLC sent everyone’s favorite space ranger on an adventure across an alien planet. That will also cost you 1,340 Minecraft coins if you’re interested.

With all the new content constantly coming to Minecraft, there was some understandable concern about the game dabbling with NFTs. Mojang has since made a statement to assure fans that NFTs will not be happening in the game. “To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications,” it reads, “nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset.” The reason is simple: Mojang wants to keep all of Minecraft available to everyone, not locking anything behind digital ownership.