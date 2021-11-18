All characters confirmed for MultiVersus

The recently announced MultiVersus game looks like it is going to feature a wide variety of characters from across Warner Bros. properties. The game promises to allow crossplatform fighting and encourage team work among players, which will be something a bit different on the platform fighter scene.

Of course, games like this live and die by the power of their roster, so here are all the characters that have been announced for MultiVersus so far.

Image via Warner Bros.

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Batman (DC Comics)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Superman (DC Comics)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry cartoons)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

In addition to these familiar faces, there will be at least one original character for this game in the form of Reindog. The inclusion of this original character implies that there might be a bit more of a story mode to MultiVersus than these crossover fighters usually have.

With more characters to be announced between now and the game’s 2022 release, we’ll have to wait and see who shows up to the final match.