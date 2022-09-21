All chest locations in Ruin A-01 in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, there are many ruins, all of which have many secrets. One of the secrets many players find hard to uncover is the hidden chests in every ruin. These chests contain extremely good loot for the players, and it’s 100% worth finding and looting them. This guide will help you get all the chests in Ruin A-01.

All six Chest locations for Ruin A-01

There are a total of six chests in Ruin A-01; the locations for all the chests are the same in all difficulties: easy, medium, and hard. Remember that there are different numbers of chests in all difficulties for Ruin A-01, and the only difficulty that has all chests is hard. Here are the locations for all chests in Ruin A-01 in Tower of Fantasy.

Chest #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first chest is on a shelf-like place on the left side from where you start the game. You will need to blow the barrels up there to see the chest.

Chest #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second chest is on the right side of the door from where you start the ruin. You will need to pick and throw the exploding barrel there to blow the rubble and see the chest.

Chest #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third chest is on the main way to the ruins boss. You will easily spot it as you move through the ruins.

Chest #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth chest is on the left side of the hall, where you need to climb down the stairs. You will need to blow up the statue with the barrel to make the chest visible.

Chest #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth chest is on the left, underneath the stairs, of the hall where you found the fourth chest. You need to blow up the fake wall with the barrel to get the chest.

Chest #6

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last chest is on the left of the front wall of the same hall as the fourth and fifth chests. You again need to blow up the fake wall to get the chest.