All clue locations of Uncle He’s whereabouts in Genshin Impact – Chasm Delvers Quest

As part of the Chasm Delvers quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to track down three different clues of Uncle He’s whereabouts. In this guide, we will show you where to find them all.

After arriving in the Chasm, speak with the nearby NPC and then make your way to the first waypoint. Don’t drop down any levels, just make your way to the left and you will come to a strange glob of purple good that appears to be glowing. Besides this, you will see some crates in the corner, and on top of one of the crates is the first clue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, drop down to the right and make your way to the next waypoint. Here, you will find some Treasure Hunters. Take them out to be safe, and you will find the next clue in a broken crate beside some weapon racks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, make your way to the third waypoint and the final clue can be found beside a blue glowing crystal. After that, head back to the teleport point and speak with Jinwu again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with Jinwu to tell her about her Uncle, and then proceed with the quest. You will need to follow the new waypoints to the exploration team’s camp and then speak with Jinwu again.