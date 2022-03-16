All coin locations in Tunic

Coins aren’t as numerous as some other collectibles in Tunic, but the shiny little things are still very useful. Toss them into wells around the world — you’ll find them in the Overworld town square, by the first checkpoint in the Western Garden, and several other places — and you’ll earn yourself some additional perk slots. Three coins gets you one, another three gets you another, four gets you yet another, and five gets you the final slot. That’s 15 coins in total. Here’s where to find them all.

Coin #1 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Near the metal gate guarding the town square is a hidden set of stairs. Follow these down to find a hidden room containing a chest. Open it up to get your first coin.

Coin #2 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Under the bridge at the start of the game is another chest. South of the town square is a ladder you can descend to the beach, and from there, you can circle behind the waterfall to reach the other side of the sand. The chest there holds the coin.

Coin #3 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the far western edge of the beach is a cluster of little islands guarded by Autobolts. Once you have the Magic Orb, you can grapple to the isolated chest and find a coin inside. Just make sure you take out the baddies first.

Coin #4 – East Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

This coin is found in the Lower Forest. The main chunk of land has a chest guarded by spiders, but you can travel around a ledge at the top right to reach a second chest a bit farther down. Inside is the fourth coin.

Coin #5 – Under the Well

Screenshot by Gamepur

Near the end of Under the Well, you’ll ascend a ladder in a room adjacent to the room with the checkpoint. Interact with the wall there to open a secret path to the checkpoint room. Head through and circle around the ledge to the chest in the far corner — it holds a coin.

Coin #6 – Under the Well

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another coin in Under the Well. Activate the monolith by where you get the lantern by staying still and holding the dodge button. This will open up a secret door back inside the dungeon. Follow the glowing path to it to discover a hidden room. Inside it is a chest with the coin.

Coin #7 – Dark Tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed through Dark Tomb until you reach the pictured room with criss-crossed lasers. Note the top one that’s seemingly guarding nothing. Destroy it and poke around where its beam was aimed to find a secret tunnel leading to a hidden chest. Press the button when prompted to open it and get a coin.

Coin #8 – Beneath the Earth

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the final room in this dungeon, stop at the balcony by the broken barrels. Bust through them and slip through the crack in the wall to find a chest with the coin on the other side.

Coin #9 – The Quarry

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found at the very top of the zone, by the monastery entrance. Climb the ladder near the checkpoint and follow the path to a chest containing the coin.

Coin #10 – Old Burying Ground

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the first of four coins found here. There’s a chest by a large tombstone in the southernmost area, but prepared to fight a bunch of skeletons to reach it, including an extra large, more powerful one. Once you beat them, you can open the chest for another coin.

Coin #11 – Old Burying Ground

Screenshot by Gamepur

Found on the hill at the far eastern side of the area. Fight past the ghosts in the swamp, head up the ramp, and follow the path as it wraps around to another chest.

Coin #12 – Old Burying Ground

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the back corner of the Old Burying Ground, there’s a small break in the cliffs. Squeeze through that to reach another chest. Inside is the 12th coin.

Coin #13 – Old Burying Ground

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need the laurel wreath for this one. When you have it, head to the marked spot and use dashes to move along the pillars. This path will eventually lead you to a cliff that holds a chest with the coin.

Coins #14 & #15 – Shopkeeper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final two coins in Tunic are sold by the shopkeeper — see our shopkeeper locations guide for all the places you can find them. The first coin costs 999 gems, and the second costs the same. If they’re not in stock when you visit, make more progress in the game and check back later.