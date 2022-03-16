All shopkeeper locations in Tunic

Tunic’s shopkeeper might look terrifying, but it’s actually a useful ally. You can purchase all manner of consumable items and even key collectibles like coins and health potions if you’ve got the necessary gems — and if you know where to look. See, the shopkeeper tends to hide inside dark, hard-to-spot caves. Some of these appear before boss fights or as you enter new areas, so it’s important to know where you can stop in and stock up. Here’s where to find all six shopkeepers in the game.

Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is probably the first shopkeeper you’ll find, but don’t be alarmed as it arises from the shadows — it’s just here to sell you stuff. You’ll find it in the back room of the windmill on the cliff overlooking the town square.

West Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next shopkeeper is found in the West Garden. Check around the top corner from the first checkpoint and its neighboring well to slip into a hidden passage. The shopkeeper and its wares are inside.

Eastern Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is right next to the entrance to the Forest Fortress. Once you pass the second monolith, stop by the ladder to Beneath the Earth and look for a small crack in the wall. Slip through to find another shopkeeper.

Ruined Atoll

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the shopkeeper in the West Garden, you’ll find this one tucked around a corner. From the entrance to the Ruined Atoll, head down the right-side stairs and walk around the corner at the edge of platform. You’ll be whisked away to another hidden shop.

Old Burying Ground

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one’s pretty prominent. In the first part of the Old Burying Ground, by the fence, is a mausoleum. Natural curiosity will probably lead you to poke your head inside anyway, and you’ll find another shopkeeper when you do.

The Cathedral

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final shopkeeper is hiding midway through The Cathedral, after you take lift down from the sanctuary. It’s tough to see, but there’s a crack in the wall next to the checkpoint. Head through it to find one last shopkeeper.