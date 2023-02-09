There are dangerous plants that you can find while playing Hogwarts Legacy, and you can use them in combat to aid you against enemies. You can find three distinct plants you can regularly use in a fight, and you’ll need to acquire them for various assignments for your professors. You need them to complete Professor Garlick’s second assignment. Here’s what you need to know about all combat plants and how to use them in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

All three combat plants in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three combat plants you can find in Hogwarts Legacy: the Mandrake, Chinese Chomping Cabbages, and Venomous Tentacula. You can acquire all three of them from various vendors in Hogwarts Legacy, and some of them you can find out in the wild.

Related: How to find and get beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend making your way to Hogsmeade and going to the north side of the map. You’ll find a vendor there called Dogweed and Deathcap. Speak with the vendor, and they can offer to sell you seeds for the Mandrake, Chinese Chomping Cabages, and Venomous Tentacula. You can grow these in the Room of Requirement and then take them out into the field to use them in combat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using all three combat plants simultaneously

Those working on Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2 will need to use all three of these plants simultaneously during combat. You’ll want to make sure you have at least one of each in your inventory and then make your way to the Forbidden Forest. There are typically several Dark Wizards and spiders you can fight against in this area and use these plants against them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to act fast. We recommend using the Venomous Tentacula and the Chinese Chomping Cabbages first. Once those two are out on the field, use the Mandrake against your opponents. The Chinese Chomping Cabbage and the Venomous Tentacula stick around a bit longer, and the Mandrake is instantly used.