All companion favorite furnishing sets in Genshin Impact

The Serenitea Pot has got yet another feature added to it, as players will now be able to invite their companion to the hangout spot. Not only can you spend time with your companion, but decorating the hangout spot with a companion’s favorite furnishing will net you sweet rewards. Since every character has favorite furnishing, we’ve listed them all below if you plan to invite the character to your hangout spot.

All companion favorite furnishing sets

Below are all the furnishing sets that players can acquire, followed by which characters like them.

Amidst Poetic Wandering- Eula, Jean, Fischl, Lisa, and Mona

Amidst Whispering Winds- Barbara, Eula, and Noelle

Bird and Blossom Park- Barbara, Jean, Kaeya, Rosaria, and Venti

Cloudy Haze Dream-Court- Chongyun, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Keqing, and Yanfei

Cottage Kitchen- Childe, Mona, Razor, Xiangling, and Xiao

Dawn Orchard- Diluc, Kaeya, Rosaria and Venti

Feiyun Study Room- Ningguang, Xingqiu, and Zhongli

Gathering of Gourmets- Beidou, Childe, Ganyu, Xinyan, and Xiangling

Glittering Street- Ningguang, Keqing, Yanfei, Xinyan, and Zhongli

Idyllic Town-Amber, Diona and Razor

Iter Ad Astra Abyssosque- Albedo, Bennett, Chongyun, Fischl, and Qiqi

Of Hunting and Dancing- Amber, Beidou, Klee, and Sucrose

Qingce Cloud Residence- Hu Tao, Qiqi, Xiao, and Xinyan

Secret Research Lab- Albedo, Klee, Lisa, and Sucrose

Weapon Forging Station- Bennett, Diluc, Diona, and Noelle

Players can get 20 primogems, 20,000 Mora, character Ascension material or Talent books by placing the favorite furnishing of the companion you have invited.