All companion favorite furnishing sets in Genshin Impact
Decorate your hangout spot with your companion’s favorite items.
The Serenitea Pot has got yet another feature added to it, as players will now be able to invite their companion to the hangout spot. Not only can you spend time with your companion, but decorating the hangout spot with a companion’s favorite furnishing will net you sweet rewards. Since every character has favorite furnishing, we’ve listed them all below if you plan to invite the character to your hangout spot.
All companion favorite furnishing sets
Below are all the furnishing sets that players can acquire, followed by which characters like them.
- Amidst Poetic Wandering- Eula, Jean, Fischl, Lisa, and Mona
- Amidst Whispering Winds- Barbara, Eula, and Noelle
- Bird and Blossom Park- Barbara, Jean, Kaeya, Rosaria, and Venti
- Cloudy Haze Dream-Court- Chongyun, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Keqing, and Yanfei
- Cottage Kitchen- Childe, Mona, Razor, Xiangling, and Xiao
- Dawn Orchard- Diluc, Kaeya, Rosaria and Venti
- Feiyun Study Room- Ningguang, Xingqiu, and Zhongli
- Gathering of Gourmets- Beidou, Childe, Ganyu, Xinyan, and Xiangling
- Glittering Street- Ningguang, Keqing, Yanfei, Xinyan, and Zhongli
- Idyllic Town-Amber, Diona and Razor
- Iter Ad Astra Abyssosque- Albedo, Bennett, Chongyun, Fischl, and Qiqi
- Of Hunting and Dancing- Amber, Beidou, Klee, and Sucrose
- Qingce Cloud Residence- Hu Tao, Qiqi, Xiao, and Xinyan
- Secret Research Lab- Albedo, Klee, Lisa, and Sucrose
- Weapon Forging Station- Bennett, Diluc, Diona, and Noelle
Players can get 20 primogems, 20,000 Mora, character Ascension material or Talent books by placing the favorite furnishing of the companion you have invited.