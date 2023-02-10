Hogwarts Legacy is filled with puzzles, secrets, and even choices for you to discover. Throughout much of the game, you will be interacting with your fellow classmates and the citizens of Hogsfield. Each interaction comes with its fair share of dialogue options that you can choose from. Of course, like any game with dialogue options, you have to wonder if there is a reason for them. Do dialogue options matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

Do dialogue choices matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are a lot of choices that you can make when interacting with the NPCs of the world. While most of these interactions are small, some of them have larger choices like whether you should help Garreth during potions class or not. When an option like this appears, it is easy to second-guess yourself and worry that the wrong choice will make all the difference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luckily, most of the dialogue options don’t matter and won’t affect your gameplay. Many of the options you choose will lead you to different forms of the same dialogue from the NPCs. Don’t get too comfortable, however, because some of the dialogue options do matter. Choices that you make can affect some parts of the game, but most are small.

There are a handful of sections in the game with important dialogue. For instance, when completing some quests, you can tell the quest giver that you are keeping the item they requested. You can hear them later in the halls talking about you and whether or not you did a good or bad thing. There are also some quests that involve bringing companions that get changed depending on who you choose.

Finally, Sebastian has some dialogue options that matter and affect your ability to learn curses as well as if you will see him at the end of the game. Luckily, if you happen to make a wrong choice, most of the time it is forgiven. Most of the NPCs will give you a second chance to choose the right dialogue option if you happen to say something that bothers them in some way.