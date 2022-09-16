All confirmed M4 attachments in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta

The Gunsmith system got a revamp in Call of Duty: Moden Warfare II and players everywhere are getting their hands on it during the beta. The gun you’ll always start with once you unlock Custom Classes at level 4 is the classic M4 platform, a fully-automatic assault rifle you can take to a maximum of level 20 during the beta period. There are dozens of attachments available for the basic model alone, and even more will be locked until the game officially releases on October 28. Here is a list of every attachment you can equip on the basic M4.

M4 attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The Modern Warfare II beta only allows players to use a small selection of possible attachments, with more locked from use but visible for the time being. There are dozens of additional options marked Classified that we don’t even know the names of. Here are all the ones we can see now.

Muzzle

Muzzle attachments either suppress the weapon or make it easier to control while sacrificing aiming stability, aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and/or damage range.

Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Bruen SPearhead Suppressor

Domodo Heavy Comp

Forge-Tac Castle Comp

C400 Door Knocker

Barrel

Barrel attachments help with aiming stability and recoil reduction, and some add damage range and bullet velocity. You’ll be sacrificing hipfire accuracy and movement speed with most of them.

Tempus Trench Pro

Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

11.5″ T-H4 Barrel

14″ Carbine Shroud Barrel

7.5″ Tempus Firebrand Barrel

419mm EXF Barrel

LX-97 Torque Barrel

Laser

Laser attachments are all about hipfire accuracy and have few drawbacks; the biggest one is the laser being visible in-game.

4MW Laser Box

Corvus PEQ Beam-5

Optics

Optic attachments help with sight picture and aiming, though they reduce aim down sight speed and aim walking speed in many cases. Sniper scopes also come with a visible glint that enemies can see.

SZ Reflex

SZ Mini

Cronen Mini Red Dot

SZ Lonewolf Optic

Schlager 4X

Forge-Tac Delta 4

Hybrid Firepoint

Thermo-Optic X9

HMW-20

DS Warme Zielfernrohr

Stock

Stock attachments help with mobility while aiming, and overall movement speed; heavier-duty ones are all about stability and recoil control. You’ll usually sacrifice aiming stability, sprint speed, and aim down sight speed when equipping them.

No Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock

Tempus P80 Strike Stock

Corio Precio Factory

Ordnance Ravage-8

Demo Precision Elite Factory

Rear Grip

Rear Grip attachments mainly serve two purposes: buffing either Sprint to Fire speed or adding Flinch Resistance. Some also offer aim down sight speed, but their downsides run the gamut between losing recoil control, recoil control, or aim walking speed.

Sakin ZX Grip

XTen Grip

D15 Grip

Phantom Grip

Support CP90 Grip

Magazine

Magazines are simple attachments, or at least the ones in the beta are. They increase how much ammo you can carry, but due to the extra weight, your movement speed, sprint to fire speed, aim down sight speed, and reload quickness will suffer.

45-Round Mag

60-Round Mag

Ammunition

The ammo you use in your gun determines a few ways it affects enemies, whether wounding them or providing additional penetration. You’ll usually sacrifice bullet velocity; some take away damage range and penetration to compensate for their other effects.

5.56 Armor Piercing

5.56 Frangible

Underbarrel

Underbarrel attachments help with idle sway, recoil control, and general accuracy. Expect to lose some aim down sight and walking speed in most cases.

FSS Sharkfin 90

Forge-Tac Ripper 56

Lockgrip Precision-40

VX Pineapple Vert Grip

SPW 40mm

Receiver

The Receiver is less an attachment and more a weapon conversion. The M4 currently has four additional available that alter the function and stats of the weapon.