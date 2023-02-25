All console commands and cheats in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game that you can play either solo or with friends. Much like The Forest, you can use cheats and console commands to make the game more fun or challenging depending on what you enable. If you’re interested in using console commands and cheats for your playthrough of Sons of the Forest, here is what you need to know.

Console commands and cheats in Sons of the Forest

All the console commands in Sons of the Forest

The console commands can be accessed by typing them in chat. Some of them will only work if you have administrative rights for the server you’re using them in. Here are all the commands in the game and what they do.

/allowbuildingdestruction – Allows you to destroy structures.

– Allows you to destroy structures. / allowenemiescreative – Allows you to spawn enemies in creative mode.

– Allows you to spawn enemies in creative mode. /ban [steam id] – Bans a Steam user from your server.

– Bans a Steam user from your server. /closelogs – Closes the logs.

– Closes the logs. /help – Shows you all the console commands.

– Shows you all the console commands. /kick [steam id] – Kicks a user from your server.

– Kicks a user from your server. /openlogs – Shows the logs.

– Shows the logs. /restart – Restarts the entire server, wiping user information and saves.

– Restarts the entire server, wiping user information and saves. /save [slot number 1-5] – Saves the game in a particular save slot.

– Saves the game in a particular save slot. /shutdown – Shuts down the server.

– Shuts down the server. /treeregrowmode – Regrows 10% of all cut-down trees when players are sleeping.

– Regrows 10% of all cut-down trees when players are sleeping. allowCheats [on/off] – Enables the ability to use the console commands and cheats.

– Enables the ability to use the console commands and cheats. configfilepath – Chooses the path where all the server info is saved.

– Chooses the path where all the server info is saved. difficulty [Peaceful/Normal/Hard/HardSurvival] – Allows you to set the difficulty.

– Allows you to set the difficulty. realisticPlayerDamage [on/off] – Enabling this will make players take more damage, especially in PvP. Damage is determined by the weapon they’re using.

– Enabling this will make players take more damage, especially in PvP. Damage is determined by the weapon they’re using. r esetHolesMode [on/off] – If turned on, this command will remove all holes in every building.

– If turned on, this command will remove all holes in every building. saveFolderPath – Chooses the path for where all the server saves go.

– Chooses the path for where all the server saves go. targetFpsActive [FPS] – Allows you to set a frame cap to the server.

– Allows you to set a frame cap to the server. targetFpsIdle [FPS] – Set a frame cap for inactive players.

– Set a frame cap for inactive players. veganMode [on/off] – Removes all enemies in “on” mode, and returns them back in “off” mode.

All the cheats in Sons of the Forest

If you want to use cheats, you’ll need to use WeMod. With WeMod, you can turn on infinite health or make yourself immune to fire. With that being said, while WeMod is a trusted third-party software that has been used for multiple games, using these cheats can crash your game since Sons of the Forest is still in development.