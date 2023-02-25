All console commands and cheats in Sons of the Forest
Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game that you can play either solo or with friends. Much like The Forest, you can use cheats and console commands to make the game more fun or challenging depending on what you enable. If you’re interested in using console commands and cheats for your playthrough of Sons of the Forest, here is what you need to know.
Console commands and cheats in Sons of the Forest
All the console commands in Sons of the Forest
The console commands can be accessed by typing them in chat. Some of them will only work if you have administrative rights for the server you’re using them in. Here are all the commands in the game and what they do.
- /allowbuildingdestruction – Allows you to destroy structures.
- /allowenemiescreative – Allows you to spawn enemies in creative mode.
- /ban [steam id] – Bans a Steam user from your server.
- /closelogs – Closes the logs.
- /help – Shows you all the console commands.
- /kick [steam id] – Kicks a user from your server.
- /openlogs – Shows the logs.
- /restart – Restarts the entire server, wiping user information and saves.
- /save [slot number 1-5] – Saves the game in a particular save slot.
- /shutdown – Shuts down the server.
- /treeregrowmode – Regrows 10% of all cut-down trees when players are sleeping.
- allowCheats [on/off] – Enables the ability to use the console commands and cheats.
- configfilepath – Chooses the path where all the server info is saved.
- difficulty [Peaceful/Normal/Hard/HardSurvival] – Allows you to set the difficulty.
- realisticPlayerDamage [on/off] – Enabling this will make players take more damage, especially in PvP. Damage is determined by the weapon they’re using.
- resetHolesMode [on/off] – If turned on, this command will remove all holes in every building.
- saveFolderPath – Chooses the path for where all the server saves go.
- targetFpsActive [FPS] – Allows you to set a frame cap to the server.
- targetFpsIdle [FPS] – Set a frame cap for inactive players.
- veganMode [on/off] – Removes all enemies in “on” mode, and returns them back in “off” mode.
All the cheats in Sons of the Forest
If you want to use cheats, you’ll need to use WeMod. With WeMod, you can turn on infinite health or make yourself immune to fire. With that being said, while WeMod is a trusted third-party software that has been used for multiple games, using these cheats can crash your game since Sons of the Forest is still in development.
- Build Anywhere
- Fast 3D Printers
- Fully Rested
- Game Speed
- Immune to Fire
- Infinite Flashlight Battery
- Infinite Fuel
- Infinite Fullness
- Infinite Health
- Infinite Hydration
- Infinite Jumps
- Infinite Lung Capacity
- Infinite Printer Resin
- Infinite Stamina
- Infinite Strength
- Infinite Temperature
- Invisibility
- No Building Requirements
- No Fall Damage
- No Item Limit
- One Hit Cut Trees
- Set Damage Multiplier
- Set Jump Height Multiplier
- Set Last Hovered Item Amount
- Set Running Speed Multiplier
- Set Swimming Speed Multiplier
- Set Time Speed Multiplier
- Set Walking Speed Multiplier
- Stop Time
- Unbreakable Armor
- Unlimited Ammo