Fallout New Vegas: All Console Commands
There are several console commands that you can use while playing Fallout New Vegas, and we’ve listed out every single one.
Fallout New Vegas has a command console that can be accessed with the backquote/tilde key (the `/~ key), triggering a command input menu on your screen. You can input many commands to make in-game changes, such as increasing stats or changing faction reputations.
It should be noted that working with the console commands, while fun, can disrupt the gaming experience or cause unintentional events to occur. Be careful while using them.
There are several Console Commands that you can use while playing Fallout New Vegas. Feel free to use all of the ones that suit your playstyle, and you will get the most enjoyment from during your campaign.
Player Reputation/Faction Commands
Each of these commands will require a <form id> which identifies the faction whose reputation you are affecting. Here is the table of IDs for the various factions and towns that you can have a reputation with:
Factions
|Name
|ID
|Boomers
|000FFAE8
|Brotherhood of Steel
|0011E662
|Caesar’s Legion
|000F43DD
|Followers of the Apocalypse
|00124AD1
|Great Khans
|0011989B
|Powder Gangers
|001558E6
|NCR
|000F43DE
|White Glove Society
|00116F16
Towns
|Name
|ID
|Freeside
|00129A7A
|Freeside (Thug)
|0011ACC3
|Goodsprings
|00104C22
|Novac
|00129A79
|Primm
|000F2406
|The Strip
|00118F61
#1. addreputation <form id> <variable> <amount>: This command lets you add reputation to a faction/town. The variable can be a 0 (for adding infamy) or a 1 (for adding fame). The amount is a number from 1-100, depending on how much fame/infamy you want to add.
#2. removereputation <form id> <variable> <amount>: This command lets you remove reputation from a faction/town. The variable can be a 0 (for removing infamy) or a 1 (for removing fame). The amount is a number from 1-100, depending on how much fame/infamy you want to remove.
#3. setreputation <form id> <variable> <amount>: This command lets you directly set your reputation for a faction/town. The variable can be a 0 (for infamy) or a 1 (for fame). The amount is a number from 1-100, depending on how much fame/infamy you want to add.
The next set of commands will focus on faction relationships with each other and will use the following form IDs:
|Factions
|Name
|ID
|Black Mountain (mutant)
|000E9480
|Black Mountain (nightkin)
|000E9481
|Boomers
|000FED3F
|Brotherhood of Steel
|0001D3FE
|Caesar’s Legion
|000EE68A
|Fiends
|000EF323
|Followers of the Apocalypse
|00117E12
|Freeside Locals
|0011640A
|Goodsprings
|00104C6E
|Great Khans
|000E78C5
|Kings
|00111484
|New California Republic
|000A46E7
|Novac
|000BB9E8
|Omertas
|0010C6F8
|Player
|0001B2A4
|Powder Gangers
|00101F42
|Vipers
|0015F16E
|Primm residents
|000D7F56
|The Strip
|00140A88
|Tops Casino (Chairmen)
|00117508
|White Glove Society
|00116F10
|Van Graffs
|00118368
|Creature Factions
|Name
|ID
|Creature
|00000013
|Deathclaw
|00021474
|Feral ghoul
|0001C6D3
|Fire gecko
|0014F3F5
|Nightkin
|0013F893
This table represents the factions that come from DLCs. Note that the first two numbers will be labeled with “xx”, as “xx” will depend on the number of DLCs you have downloaded (for example, only having Dead Money will mean “xx” is 01, but having all 9 DLCs up to Caravan Pack will have “xx” become 09). You can tell which one you have when opening the command console and see the reference ID.
|DLC Factions
|Name
|ID
|Bonebreakers
|xx01172E
|Dead Horses
|xx00A926
|Happy Trails Caravan
|xx009F66
|Painmakers
|xx01172F
|Sorrows
|xx00A925
|Tribals
|xx00F675
|White Legs
|xx00A4A2
|Mobius
|xx00AC6B
|Think Tank
|xx00A936
|Marked men
|xx008D74
|Ulysses
|xx003E42
#4. removefromallfactions: Removes the Courier from all factions, including their own Player faction. You can use the player.AddToFaction 0001b2a4 1 console command to fix it. For DLC player factions, you will need to use the following IDs:
- xx00B42E for Honest Hearts
- xx016154 for Old World Blues
- xx003E41 for Lonesome Road
For example, adding yourself back to Honest Hearts can look like player.AddToFaction 0900B42E 1 (remember that “xx” will always be whatever number is listed in your reference ID when opening the Command Console.)
#5. setally <form id 1> <form id 2> <variable_1> <variable_2>: This allows you to form positive relationships between factions. The variables are 0 for friend and 1 for ally. The different variables control how the other faction sees each other. The first variable controls how the first faction sees the second, and the second variable controls how the second faction sees the first.
For example, setally <000FED3F> <00101F42> <0> <1> will cause the Boomers to see the Powder Gangers as friends, while the Powder Gangers will see the Boomers as allies.
#6. setenemy <form id 1> <form id 2> <variable_1> <variable_2>: This allows you to form negative relationships between factions. The variables are 0 for the enemy and 1 for the neutral. The different variables control how the other faction sees each other. The first variable controls how the first faction sees the second, and the second variable controls how the second faction sees the first.
Using the above example, setenemy <000FED3F> <00101F42> <0> <1> will cause the Boomers to see the Powder Gangers as enemies, while the Powder Gangers will see the Boomers as a neutral faction.
Quest Commands
- resetquest <QuestID>: Gives you a quest. ID will determine the quest that is reset.
- movetoqt: Moves the player to the current quest target (location will depend on quest).
- showquestlog: Shows the player the quest log detailing everything you have done for that quest.
- GetQuestCompleted: This will return a 1 or a 0 depending on whether your current quest is complete. You will get a 1 if it is and a 0 if it isn’t.
- sqt: Generates a list of targets for your current quest.
- completequest <QuestID>: Completes the current quest regardless of the progress made.
- caqs: This command will finish every quest in the game, even the ones you haven’t taken on yet. This includes story missions.
- setstage <QuestID> <Quest stage number>: Brings the player to any stage in a specific quest. Useful in case quest progression has been bugged and you need to move forward.
- setobjectivedisplayed <QuestID> <Quest stage number> <0/1>: Affects the current objective of your current quest being displayed in your quest log. Once you have the Quest ID and the Quest stage number, you can type 0 to hide it or 1 to display it.
Inventory Commands
- player.setweaponhealthperc <percentage>: Sets your currently equipped weapon’s health percentage, from 0-100.
- player.additem <form id> <amount>: Gives you any amount of the item you request. Set the item type with the Form ID (ie. caps, ammo) and then set the amount you want (ie. 1, 100, 100,000)
- player.removeitem <form id> <amount>: The opposite of the above command, it removes items from your inventory. Set the item type to remove with the form ID, then the amount to remove.
- player.addnote <form id>: Adds a note to your inventory, with the form ID indicating which note is added.
- player.removenote <form id>: Removes a note from your inventory. Some notes can be lost forever if removed this way, and you will need to use the above command to bring it back.
- player.additemhealthpercent <form id> <amount> <quality>: This allows you to add items to your inventory at the specified item health percentage.
- setownership <form id>: Sets ownership of an item to the NPC whose form ID is inputted. This works when you have the item specified after clicking on it with the command console open. Leave it blank to set ownership to yourself/the Player.
- clearownership <form id>: Clears ownership of the item that has been selected.
- unlock <form id>: Allows you to unlock a locked container or object. Without a form ID, this unlocks everything. To unlock a specific object, click on it with the command console open to get the form ID needed for the command. If this command is used on something that doesn’t normally open (i.e., doors that aren’t supposed to open), you can end up opening a path to bottomless pits.
- activate <form id>: You can change any object that has multiple states (ie. being active or inactive) by getting the form ID of the object and then inputting it into the command.
- player.srm: Allows you to self-repair items in your inventory. While the cost of repairing an item will be “paid” to yourself, you cannot repair items if the number of caps you currently have will not cover the repair cost.
- setpccanusepowerarmor 0/1: Allows you to wear Power Armor. A 1 will allow you to wear a set of Power Armor, while a 0 will prevent you from doing so.
- player.showinventory: Shows your inventory and all item IDs of the items in your inventory.
- resetinventory: Resets the inventory of a selected container.
Player Commands
- RewardKarma <number>: Gives the Courier a certain amount of Karma. For negative Karma, input a negative number.
- player.setscale <scale>: Changes the size of the player on a scale. It can go from 0.1 – 10 (with 0.1 being the smallest and 10 being the largest.) Can have unintended consequences if done indoors.
- Player.getav <variable>: Get a value of skills, SPECIALS or other attributes. The list can be seen here:
|Any Skill
Any SPECIAL Attribute
actionpoints
carryweight
inventoryweight (how much character is carrying)
Karma
health
healrate
xp
radresist
damageresist
damageThreshold
fireresist
poisonresist
speedmult (percentage)
ignorecrippledlimbs
chameleon
aggression
meleedamage
unarmeddamage
critchance
dehydration
hunger
sleepdeprevation
PerceptionCondition (head condition; max 100)
EnduranceCondition (torso condition; max 100)
LeftAttackCondition (left arm condition; max 100)
RightAttackCondition (right arm condition; max 100)
LeftMobilityCondition (left arm condition; max 100)
BrainCondition (set at zero to make certain enemies frenzied; max 100)
fatigue
invisibility (if non-zero; then invisible)
BloodyMess
NightEye
Paralysis (if non-zero; then paralyzed)
DetectLifeRange (turbo effect)
- player.modav <ActorValue> <value>: Allows you to add/subtract skill levels and SPECIAL attributes.
- player.restoreav <ActorValue> <value>: Increases a skill/SPECIAL attribute by a certain amount until it reaches the maximum.
- player.damageav <ActorValue> <value>: Inverse of the above command, decreases a skill/SPECIAL attribute by a certain mount until it reaches the minimum.
- player.forceav <ActorValue> <value>: Directly sets a skill/SPECIAL attribute to be at a number of your choosing. Skills can be set from 1-100, while SPECIAL attributes go from 1-10.
- player.advlevel: Levels up the Courier by 1 level, but does not touch experience points.
- player.rewardxp 15000: Automatically gives the Courier 15,000 XP.
- showracemenu: Allows the player to edit character race.
- showbarbermenu: Allows the player to edit character hair.
- shownamemenu: Allows you to rename the Courier.
- showplasticsurgeonmenu: Allows you to edit the Courier’s appearance.
- showsleepwaitmenu 1: Opens the sleep/wait menu.
- player.showrecipemenu <category>: Allows you to open the recipe menu for the following crafting menus:
|Campfire: 0013B2C0
Workbench: 0013B2C1
Reloading bench: 00153621
Sierra Madre vending machine: 010103A0
- player.addperk <form id>: Gives the Courier a perk of your choice (determined by form ID.)
- player.removeperk <form id>: The inverse of the above command, it removes a perk currently held by the Courier (determined by form ID.)
- sexchange: Changes the Courier’s sex.
- player.setav speedmult <number>: Changes the Courier’s movement speed by the percentage you set (default is 100.)
- showtraitmenu: Allows the player to reselect their traits.
- player.setlevel <number>: Allows the Courier to set their level to a desired number.
- player.resethealth: Restores the Courier to full health.
- player.agerace <number>: If the character can age from a child to an adult and then an elder, this command will allow you to set the desired age appearance.
- player.sethardcore <number>: Allows a player to set Hardcore Mode. 1 activates Hardcore Mode while 0 turns it off.
NPC Commands
- addperk <form ID>: Adds a perk to a selected NPC.
- resurrect: Revives a fallen selected NPC and restores their inventory. Doesn’t change quest failures.
- kill: Kills a selected NPC
- killall: Kills all NPCs in the nearby area. Be careful when using this, as the area can be larger than anticipated.
- Tdetect: Changes whether AI can detect you or not (using the command will hide you from them.)
- rdf: Resets everyone’s dialogue trees. Can help to get past bugged dialogue.
- player.placeatme <form id>: Summons anything whose form ID that you can input, such as enemies, weapons, and items. All summoning will happen above you.
- addtofaction <faction id> <X>: Adds a selected NPC to a faction of your choice (decided by faction ID.) X can be 1 to make the NPC an ally of the faction or a 0 to have them be neutral.
- removefromfaction <faction id>: Removes a selected NPC from the faction of your choice.
- tcai: Turns AI combat off for all NPCs (can be used to turn it on again.)
- tai: Disables AI processing (can be used to turn it on again.)
- OpenTeammateContainer 1: Opens the inventory of a selected NPC as if they were a companion.
- SetRestrained 1: Forces a selected NPC to stay still.
- PlayIdle <X>: Plays an NPC’s idle animation according to their Editor ID.
- PushActorAway <NPC form ID> <Y>: The specified NPC will become a ragdoll, and will be pushed away by a force whose power is dictated by the Y input.
- setscale <number>: Sets the scale of a selected NPC, just like the player input.
- agerace <number>: Sets the age of a selected NPC.
- matchrace <form id>: Changes the race of a selected NPC to match the NPC whose form ID has been used.
- getbaseobject: Gives you an object’s Editor/Form ID.
Display/Debugging Commands
- tfc <X>: Toggles the free camera. X is not necessary, but can be set to a value such as 1.
- fov: Allows for full view of a weapon even while in first person view.
- fov <X>: Sets the field of view value. The default value for X is 75.
- sgtm <X>: Sets the global time speed, with X being a multiplier value (ie. 0.5 can halve time progression while 2 can double the rate of time progression).
- sucsm <X>: Sets UFO camera speed, with X being a multiplier value.
- tlb: Toggles Light Brite, which can disable all lighting and shadow textures.
- tcl: Toggles No Clipping mode, allowing you to get out if stuck.
- tmm <1/0>: Toggles map markers on the map (1 will show, 0 will hide).
- tdt: Toggle debug display
- tlv: Toggle leaves
- tg: Toggle grass
- tp: Toggle view of projectiles and spawns
- tfow: Toggle fog of war on local map
- tgm: Toggle god mode (infinite health, unlimited ammunition, no need to reload, able to carry unlimited items)
- tdm: Toggle demigod mode (same as god mode but you have to reload)
- EnablePlayerControls: Enables player controls
- disable: Removes the selected object from the game.
- enable: Used for enabling previously disabled objects from the previous command. Can’t return an object if it is permanently gone (you aren’t selecting it).
- markfordelete: Will mark an object to be deleted. When the area loads the next time, the object will be gone.
- zap: Immediately deletes an object from the game.
- movetoqt: Instantly shifts you to the quest target or next optional quest spot.
- coc <location name>: Immediately fast travel to the location of your choice. This can be taxing on some computers, not all locations can be fast-traveled to, and you can freeze your game.
- tcg: Toggle Collision Geometry Visibility, which can help you find lost or dropped items.
- twf: Toggle Wireframe
- tm: Toggle HUD
- tvl: Toggle lights during VATS
Other Commands
- search <term>: Allows you to search for items/objects within the console. Can be made more precise with the addition of the <form type> prompt after <term>, but is not necessary.
- incrementscriptedchallenge <form id>: Increases the current challenge value by 1. Form ID will affect the challenge modified by the command.