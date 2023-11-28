Fallout Fans Praise Amazon TV Show After First Look At Power Armor

Fallout fans are eager to see more on the upcoming adaption of the popular video game that is making its way to Amazon Prime next year. Now, fans have been treated to new details and images of the upcoming series thanks to a first look and interview from Vanity Fair, including a look at its main character and several iconic elements of the video games, as well as some words from the director Jonathan Nolan and executive producer Todd Howard on what fans can expect.

New Images Show Multiple Fallout Universe Staples Fans Will Recognize

The new images and accompanying interview come via Vanity Fair, who were given a first look at the upcoming TV series for Amazon Prime based on the hit Bethesda title. Director and executive producer Jonathan Nolan, known for their work on Westworld, spoke to the outlet about what fans can expect from the series.

The series will star Ella Purnell, previously seen in Yellowjackets, as a young vault dweller who is forced to leave the comforts of their Vault to take on a rescue mission. Along the way, she will meet plenty of characters and be forced to see and navigate the dystopian world left behind following a nuclear war, with some shown off in the multiple images included in the interview.

In them, we see the Brotherhood of Steel sporting power armor suits that look incredibly faithfully to the source material, along with a shot of a ghoul played by Walton Goggins and several shots of landscape and environments that fit the theme and style of the games.

Those worried about this adaptation of the video game should not fret, as Todd Howard is executive producing the show, who during the interview, mentions how keen he was on the showrunners “telling a unique Fallout story.” On top of that, It seems he is happy with how the director and writers are capturing the game’s essence, such as its “style of humor, the level of violence,” and states, “Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and postapocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink…. I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show.”

Fan reactions to the reveal and images have been mostly positive, with Reddit users taking to the r/Fotv and r/Fallout subreddits to voice their excitement and praise for what’s been shown. Many are praising the costume and set design, with a few users now saying the images have given them “more hope” about the show’s quality. Others involve talking about potential storylines and general excitement for the show now we have gotten a good look at what it will entail.

By the looks of things, the series will be a well-done, well-adapted version of the universe that fans can look forward to seeing in a new way. Now, it’s only a case of waiting, as the Fallout TV series will premiere on April 12, 2024, on Amazon Prime.