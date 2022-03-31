Fallout TV series adds Arcane star Ella Purnell in a lead role

Variety reports that 25-year-old English Actress Ella Purnell will be joining Amazon’s Fallout live-action TV series. She is cast in a lead role and will join the series with Walton Goggins, who was previously announced for another lead role.

Not much information is known about the Fallout series other than Purnell’s and Goggins’ casting. It’s unknown if Purnell and Goggins will play any named characters from the games or brand new creations. The live-action series is made in partnership with Amazon Studios and Bethesda Game Studios. The series is expected to go into production later this year.

The Fallout game series centers around a group of survivors who come out of their fallout shelters and find themselves in the post-apocalyptic USA filled with mutants. The games draw inspiration from 1940s America, and they are heavily influenced by the threat of nuclear war during the Cold War.

Fallout wouldn’t be the first time Purnell has joined a video game adaptation. She voiced Jinx in the highly acclaimed Arcane animated series on Netflix, which earned her an Annie Award for best voice-over performance. Purnell also received praise for her performance in Showtime’s hit drama series Yellowjackets. She has also been featured in films like Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.