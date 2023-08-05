Magic: The Gathering’s Fallout Crossover Decks Will Summon The Wasteland In 2024

Wizards of the Coast has revealed that one of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossovers will bring the Wasteland to the multiverse, as the Fallout series is coming to the card game. This will involve several Fallout-themed Commander Decks, where post-apocalyptic monsters will be unleashed alongside high-tech gadgets.

Magic: The Gathering has featured several crossovers over the past few years, including Fortnite, Street Fighter, and The Walking Dead. The most recent crossover involved Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings set, which brought heroes and villains from Middle-earth into the game, such as Gandalf the Grey, Sauron, and the Balrog of Moria.

Fallout Commander Decks Are Coming To Magic: The Gathering In 2024

Wizards of the Coast announced at GenCon that Fallout is one of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossovers coming in March 2024. This will involve several Fallout Commander Decks, which was how the Warhammer 40k crossover happened, rather than being its own side set, like The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth was.

While the exact number & nature of the Commander Decks weren’t revealed, it’s likely that there will be four of them, in keeping with the Warhammer 40k, Baldur’s Gate, The Lord of the Rings, and the upcoming Doctor Who sets. It’s currently unknown which new or returning mechanics will be part of the Fallout Commander Decks, but Radiation feels like it’s something that could be part of it, considering how important it is in the Fallout world.

According to Wizards of the Coast, the Fallout cards will include raiders, super mutants, irradiated monsters, and robots. It’s unclear which characters will act as the Commanders of each decks, but there are plenty of heroes and villains who could step up and take control. There are also plenty of factions that could act as the basis for decks, such as the Brotherhood of Steel or Caesar’s Legion.

Magic: The Gathering is known for its fantasy universes and colorful artwork, both of which go against what people expect from the Fallout franchise. The artists now have the challenge of taking the grim, post-apocalyptic locations of North America and making them come to life in the same way as the other cards that are part of Magic: The Gathering.