All console commands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Liven up the experience.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is undoubtedly one of the best open-world RPGs of all time with its intricate and beautifully crafted open-world and engaging gameplay. This RPG is immensely fun when players dedicate a lot of time to it. It can be made even more immersive and enjoyable with the help of console commands. These console commands can help you out a lot when you’re in a rut or want to liven up the experience. With that in mind, here are all the console commands for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
How to enable console commands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
To use console commands in The Witcher 3, you will have to enable the console. The process is explained below:
- You will have to locate the general.ini file of the game.
- The pathway should be Steam>steampps>common>The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt>bin>config>general.ini. if you’re using Steam.
- Open up the general.ini file with Notepad
- Type ”DBGConsoleOn=true” (without quotations) in a new line at the bottom of the file.
- Save and close the file
- Launch the game
- Use ~ or F2 to open the console
The process is the same if you bought the game through GOG. Just go to the install folder and find general.ini.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Console Commands List
|Command
|Function
|activateAllGlossaryBeastiary
|Shows all beasts in Glossary.
|activateAllGlossaryCharacters
|Shows all characters in Glossary.
|addabl(‘Buff ID‘)
|Will buff a specific buff ID. See this list for details.
|addexp(amount)
|Adds a specific amount of XP.
|addHair1
|Sets the default hairstyle.
|addHair2
|Sets the ponytail hairstyle.
|addHair3
|Sets the long and loose hairstyle.
|addHairDLC1
|Sets the loose and short hairstyle.
|addHairDLC2
|Sets the mohawk and ponytail hairstyle.
|addHairDLC3
|Sets the Elven Rebel hairstyle.
|appearance(‘Appearance ID’)
|Changes appearance of specific targeted NPC
|buffme(‘Effect Type ID’, Seconds)
|Gives a specific effect for a specific time. See this list for details.
|addgwintcards
|Adds one of each type of Gwent card. The Katakan Gwent card is an exception. It can be added by the command: gwint_card_katakan.
|additem(code,amount)
|Adds specific items to your inventory. See this item list for details.
|addmoney(amount)
|Adds a specific amount of money.
|addskillpoints(Amount)
|Adds a specific amount of skill points.
|allkeys
|Gives all keys required to open all doors.
|AllowFT(0/1)
|Enables(1)/disables(0) the ability to fast travel.
|cat(0/1)
|Enables(1)/disables(0)the ability to see in the dark.
|changeweather(‘Weather ID’)
|Changes weather. See this list for details.
|Ciri
|Switches to Ciri.
|cleardevelop
|Resets Geralt completely.
|dismember
|Dismembers targeted NPC.
|dlgshow
|Shows the HUD.
|dlghide
|Hides the HUD.
|drunk(0/1)
|Enables(1)/disables(0)drunk mode.
|fadein
|Fades in the screen after it is faded out.
|fadeout
|Fades out the screen.
|Geralt
|Switches to Geralt.
|god
|Toggles god mode that will make you invincible.
|gotoKaerMohren
|Teleport to Kaer Morhen.
|gotoNovigrad
|Teleport to Novigrad.
|gotoSkellige
|Teleport to Skellige.
|gotoWyzima
|Teleport to Wyzima.
|healme
|Sets health to full.
|instantMount(‘NPC ID’)
|Mounts character to specific NPC. See this list for details.
|killall(Distance)
|Kills all enemies within a specific distance from your character.
|learnskill(skill ID)
|Learn a specific skill. See this skill list for details.
|levelup
|Level up one level.
|likeaboss
|Damage dealt will be 40% of the enemy’s health level. Typing it again will turn it off.
|makeitrain
|Start a storm or rain.
|removecustomhead
|Removes head with specific head ID.
|removemoney(amount)
|Removes a specific amount of money.
|removeitem(code)
|Removes specific items from your inventory. See this item list for details.
|rmvabl
|Remove the buff of the specific ID.
|secretgwint
|Starts a Gwent game.
|setbeard(#, #)
|Sets specific bear style. See this list for details.
|setcustomhead(‘Head ID’)
|Sets the character’s head to a specific ID. See this list for details.
|settattoo(0 / 1)
|Shows/hides Geralt’s neck tattoo.
|settime(Day, Hour, Minute, Seconds)
|Sets to a specific time of the day.
|setlevel
|Sets specific character level.
|shave
|Shaves your beard.
|spawn(‘NPC ID’, Amount, Distance, true/false)
|Spawns NPCs with specific IDs. See this list for details.
|spawnBoatAndMount
|Spawns a boat and mounts you on it.
|SpawnHorse
|Spawns horse.
|staminapony
|Spawns horse with unlimited stamina.
|stoptrain
|Stops a storm or rain.
|ShowAllFT(0 / 1)
|Shows(1)/hides(0) all fast travel points on the map.
|ShowPins(0 / 1)
|Shows(1)/hides(0) all pins on the map.
|ShowKnownPins(0/1)
|Shows(1)/hides(0) all ‘?’ points on the map.
|testpause
|Pauses the game.
|testpause
|Unpauses the game.
|TM(Multiplier)
|Multiplies the time.
|ToggleCameraAutoRotation
|Enables/disables the auto-rotating camera following your character.
|witchcraft
|Gives one of each item in the game.
|WitcherHairstyle(1 / 2 / 3)
|Sets to specific hairstyles(1,2,3). Hairstyles should be in apostrophes.
|winGwint(true/false)
|Instantly win or lose an ongoing Gwent match.
|xy(X, Y)
|Travel to specific (x,y) coordinates.