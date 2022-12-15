All console commands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is undoubtedly one of the best open-world RPGs of all time with its intricate and beautifully crafted open-world and engaging gameplay. This RPG is immensely fun when players dedicate a lot of time to it. It can be made even more immersive and enjoyable with the help of console commands. These console commands can help you out a lot when you’re in a rut or want to liven up the experience. With that in mind, here are all the console commands for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to enable console commands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

To use console commands in The Witcher 3, you will have to enable the console. The process is explained below:

You will have to locate the general.ini file of the game.

The pathway should be Steam>steampps>common>The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt>bin>config>general.ini. if you’re using Steam.

Open up the general.ini file with Notepad

Type ”DBGConsoleOn=true” (without quotations) in a new line at the bottom of the file.

Save and close the file

Launch the game

Use ~ or F2 to open the console

The process is the same if you bought the game through GOG. Just go to the install folder and find general.ini.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Console Commands List