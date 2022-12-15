All console commands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Liven up the experience.

Image via CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is undoubtedly one of the best open-world RPGs of all time with its intricate and beautifully crafted open-world and engaging gameplay. This RPG is immensely fun when players dedicate a lot of time to it. It can be made even more immersive and enjoyable with the help of console commands. These console commands can help you out a lot when you’re in a rut or want to liven up the experience. With that in mind, here are all the console commands for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Related: All alternative looks in The Witcher 3 – Ciri, Dandelion, Yen, and more

How to enable console commands in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

To use console commands in The Witcher 3, you will have to enable the console. The process is explained below:

  • You will have to locate the general.ini file of the game.
  • The pathway should be Steam>steampps>common>The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt>bin>config>general.ini. if you’re using Steam.
  • Open up the general.ini file with Notepad
  • Type ”DBGConsoleOn=true” (without quotations) in a new line at the bottom of the file.
  • Save and close the file
  • Launch the game
  • Use ~ or F2 to open the console

The process is the same if you bought the game through GOG. Just go to the install folder and find general.ini.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Console Commands List

CommandFunction
activateAllGlossaryBeastiaryShows all beasts in Glossary.
activateAllGlossaryCharactersShows all characters in Glossary.
addabl(‘Buff ID)Will buff a specific buff ID. See this list for details.
addexp(amount)Adds a specific amount of XP.
addHair1Sets the default hairstyle.
addHair2Sets the ponytail hairstyle.
addHair3Sets the long and loose hairstyle.
addHairDLC1Sets the loose and short hairstyle.
addHairDLC2Sets the mohawk and ponytail hairstyle.
addHairDLC3Sets the Elven Rebel hairstyle.
appearance(‘Appearance ID’)Changes appearance of specific targeted NPC
buffme(‘Effect Type ID’, Seconds)Gives a specific effect for a specific time. See this list for details.
addgwintcardsAdds one of each type of Gwent card. The Katakan Gwent card is an exception. It can be added by the command: gwint_card_katakan.
additem(code,amount)Adds specific items to your inventory. See this item list for details.
addmoney(amount)Adds a specific amount of money.
addskillpoints(Amount)Adds a specific amount of skill points.
allkeysGives all keys required to open all doors.
AllowFT(0/1)Enables(1)/disables(0) the ability to fast travel.
cat(0/1)Enables(1)/disables(0)the ability to see in the dark.
changeweather(‘Weather ID’)Changes weather. See this list for details.
CiriSwitches to Ciri.
cleardevelopResets Geralt completely.
dismemberDismembers targeted NPC.
dlgshowShows the HUD.
dlghideHides the HUD.
drunk(0/1)Enables(1)/disables(0)drunk mode.
fadeinFades in the screen after it is faded out.
fadeoutFades out the screen.
GeraltSwitches to Geralt.
godToggles god mode that will make you invincible.
gotoKaerMohrenTeleport to Kaer Morhen.
gotoNovigradTeleport to Novigrad.
gotoSkelligeTeleport to Skellige.
gotoWyzimaTeleport to Wyzima.
healmeSets health to full.
instantMount(‘NPC ID’)Mounts character to specific NPC. See this list for details.
killall(Distance)Kills all enemies within a specific distance from your character.
learnskill(skill ID)Learn a specific skill. See this skill list for details.
levelupLevel up one level.
likeabossDamage dealt will be 40% of the enemy’s health level. Typing it again will turn it off.
makeitrainStart a storm or rain.
removecustomheadRemoves head with specific head ID.
removemoney(amount)Removes a specific amount of money.
removeitem(code)Removes specific items from your inventory. See this item list for details.
rmvablRemove the buff of the specific ID.
secretgwintStarts a Gwent game.
setbeard(#, #)Sets specific bear style. See this list for details.
setcustomhead(‘Head ID’)Sets the character’s head to a specific ID. See this list for details.
settattoo(0 / 1)Shows/hides Geralt’s neck tattoo.
settime(Day, Hour, Minute, Seconds)Sets to a specific time of the day.
setlevelSets specific character level.
shaveShaves your beard.
spawn(NPC ID’, Amount, Distance, true/false)Spawns NPCs with specific IDs. See this list for details.
spawnBoatAndMountSpawns a boat and mounts you on it.
SpawnHorseSpawns horse.
staminaponySpawns horse with unlimited stamina.
stoptrainStops a storm or rain.
ShowAllFT(0 / 1)Shows(1)/hides(0) all fast travel points on the map.
ShowPins(0 / 1)Shows(1)/hides(0) all pins on the map.
ShowKnownPins(0/1)Shows(1)/hides(0) all ‘?’ points on the map.
testpausePauses the game.
testpauseUnpauses the game.
TM(Multiplier)Multiplies the time.
ToggleCameraAutoRotationEnables/disables the auto-rotating camera following your character.
witchcraftGives one of each item in the game.
WitcherHairstyle(1 / 2 / 3)Sets to specific hairstyles(1,2,3). Hairstyles should be in apostrophes.
winGwint(true/false)Instantly win or lose an ongoing Gwent match.
xy(X, Y)Travel to specific (x,y) coordinates.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved