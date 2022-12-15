All alternative looks in The Witcher 3 – Ciri, Dandelion, Yen, and more

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has a lot of free DLCS in the form of quests, armor, and weapons. One of the free DLCs provided by CD Projekt Red is the alternative looks for some of the main characters other than Geralt. These make the characters stand out and certainly more charming. Here are all the alternative looks for the main characters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt all alternative looks

Ciri Alternative Look

Image via CD Projekt Red

The alternate look for Ciri has a great outfit with a maroon-colored shirt and some small pieces of armor present throughout. This outfit is inspired by one of the game’s regions called Zerrikania.

Dandelion Alternative Look

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative outfit for Dandelion was added in the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This outfit is based on Dandelion’s character in Netflix’s The Witcher tv series where he is played by actor Joey Batey. Dandelion’s facial hair and hairstyle are also changed to make it look like his TV series appearance.

Triss Alternative Look

Image via CD Projekt Red

The alternative outfit for Triss Merigold has the same green as her original outfit but with much more gold hints. Additionally, this alternate look has a much more detailed and complex design.

Yennefer Alternative Look

Image via CD Projekt Red

Yennefer’s alternative look features a raven-like design with an all-black covering. The raven feathers on the shoulders also make her look much more charming.

Nilfgaardian Soldier Alternative Look

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nilfgaardian Soldiers also have an alternative look now in The Witcher 3 thanks to the next-gen update. This look is also inspired by the Nilfgaardian armor present in Netflix’s The Witcher TV series and features an anthracite black look.