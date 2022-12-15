All console commands in Valheim and what they do

Valheim is great at letting the players dictate the pace of their own progress. Like many other survival and building games out there, you can decide to rush through the content or simply take a step back and enjoy exploration and fun builds that you can do. And that freedom sometimes means that you might need to add something extra to your game or change an aspect or two. That’s where Console Commands or “cheat mode” comes into play, letting you do all sorts of things to make the game easier, more challenging, or simply change a few things. In this guide, we will explain how to access and use Console Commands in Valheim, and give you a full list of commands and their effects.

How to access Console Commands in Valheim

There are a few ways to enable the Console Commands in Valheim. You can add the “-console” rule to the Launch Options on Steam by right-clicking on Valheim in your Library and selecting, Properties. Alternatively, you can enable it by writing devcommands in chat. Writing it again will disable the console as well.

In either case, you can now access the console by pressing F5 or putting ‘/’ in chat which will list available commands (or simply inputting a command from our list).

Full list of Console Commands in Valheim

Player Commands

These are special commands that don’t require you to have devcommands enabled to function because they mostly affect the player and the way you play the game.

bind [keycode] [command] — Lets you rebind a keyboard key bind on the fly.

— Perform the 'Challenge' emote.

— Perform the ‘Challenge’ emote. cheer — Perform the ‘Cheer’ emote.

— Perform the 'Cheer' emote.

— Clears the console window. fov [number] — Changes your field of view to the input number.

— Clears the console window.

— Toggles beta text visibility. help [page] [pages = 5] — Shows the available commands. Optional parameters will show only some sections of commands. For example help 2 4 shows the second quarter.

— Changes your field of view to the input number.

— Prints the current system information in chat. lodbias [number] — Sets the draw distance for the server to a range from 1 to 5.

— Toggles beta text visibility.

— Toggles map visibility. If you also host the server, it also toggles the global key. noportals — If you’re the server host, toggles the noportals global key.

— If you’re the server host, toggles the global key. nonono — Perform the ‘Nonono’ emote.

— Perform the ‘Nonono’ emote. optterrain — Converts all the old terrain modifications (before Update 0.150.3) in the nearby area to the updated system.

— Prints the current system information in chat.

— Perform the ‘Point’ emote. ping — Pings the server to measure latency.

— Sets the draw distance for the server to a range from 1 to 5.

— Prints current custom command binds to the chat. printseeds — Prints the seeds and positions of nearby dungeons to the chat.

— Toggles map visibility. If you also host the server, it also toggles the nomap global key.

— Removes all custom commands key binds. resetspawn — Resets the spawn location.

— If you're the server host, toggles the noportals global key.

— Kills the character. s — Shouts the chat message you type.

— Perform the 'Nonono' emote.

— Says the chat message you type. sit — Performs the ‘Sit’ emote, the same as the default X key bind.

— Converts all the old terrain modifications (before Update 0.150.3) in the nearby area to the updated system.

— Performs the ‘Thumbs up’ emote. tutorialreset — Resets viewed tutorial messages.

— Perform the 'Point' emote.

— Toggles whether the tutorials are shown. unbind [keycode] — Clears all custom command binds from the selected keycode.

— Pings the server to measure latency.

— Performs the ‘Wave’ emote. w [player name] — Sends a whispered chat message to the selected player.

Admin Commands

These commands work only if the player is also on the admin list for the server world.

— Prints the seeds and positions of nearby dungeons to the chat.

— Bans the named user or IP. banned — Shows a full list of banned users.

— Removes all custom commands key binds.

— Kicks the named user or IP. save — Forces the game to save.

— Resets the spawn location.

Cheat Commands

— Kills the character.

addstatus [name] — Adds a status effect (Rested, Burning, Wet, etc).

— Shouts the chat message you type.

— Changes your beard, while entering this command without a new beard type removes your beard. clearstatus — Removes any status effects (both good and bad).

— Says the chat message you type.

— Toggles dps debug print on and off. env [env] — Sets environment status. Possible environment types: Clear, Twilight_Clear, Misty, Darklands_dark, Heath clear, DeepForest Mist, GDKing, Rain, LightRain, ThunderStorm, Eikthyr, GoblinKing, nofogts, SwampRain, Bonemass, Snow, Twilight_Snow, Twilight_SnowStorm, SnowStorm, Moder, Ashrain, Crypt, SunkenCrypt.

— Performs the 'Sit' emote, the same as the default X key bind.

— Reveals the whole map. event [name] — Starts the named event.

— Performs the 'Thumbs up' emote.

— Adds smooth movements to the free camera. ffsmooth 0 — Resets smooth movements to normal.

— Resets viewed tutorial messages.

— Removes objects within a given radius (up to 50 meters). If ID is given, only objects that contain the name on their ID. The following objects are never removed: find [text] [pingmax] — Finds matching objects and pings them on the map. Pingmax defaults to 1; if greater, it will place pins on the map instead.

— Toggles whether the tutorials are shown.

— Toggles the fly mode (same as in the debug mode). freefly — Toggles the free camera.

— Clears all custom command binds from the selected keycode.

— Shows garbage collection information. genloc — Redistributes all unplaced locations.

— Performs the 'Wave' emote.

— Toggle the ghost mode (meaning that enemies will ignore you). god — Enables the god mode.

— Sends a whispered chat message to the selected player.

— Teleports the player to the specified coordinates. hair [hair#] — Changes your hair. Entering this command without a new hair type removes your hair.

— Bans the named user or IP.

— Heals you to full Health. itemset [name] [keep] — Spawns a premade item set. Without the keep flag, your current items will be dropped. Set names: Meadows : Skills set to 1. Wood/flint weapons with a Bronze pickaxe. BlackForest : Skills set to 10. Wood/flint weapons. Swamps : Skills set to 10-20. Bronze weapons and armor. Mountains : Skills set to 25. Iron weapons and armor. Plains : Skills set to 35. Silver weapons and wolf armor. PlainsBoss : Skills set to 40. Blackmetal weapons and padded armor. EndGame : Skills set to 70. Upgraded blackmetal weapons and padded armor.

— Shows a full list of banned users.

— Kills all nearby enemies and creatures, including tamed (same as in the debug mode). listkeys — Lists all global keys.

— Kicks the named user or IP.

— Spawns a location instance. Be careful, it permanently disables saving. model [0-1] — Switches character model from male to female, and vice versa.

— Forces the game to save.

— forces the next dungeon to a seed (regenerates it). Permanently disables saving. nocost — Toggles the no cost mode (same as in the debug mode).

— Unbans the named user or IP.

— Adjusts the difficulty scale. Enter 0 to reset difficulty. pos — Shows player coordinates.

— Adds a status effect (Rested, Burning, Wet, etc).

— Prints the counts and levels of active creatures. printlocations — Prints the loaded locations and their distances and offsets to the player.

— Changes your beard, while entering this command without a new beard type removes your beard.

— Resets fullness/hunger, returning you to default Health/Stamina. raiseskill [skill] [amount] — Raises (or lowers) the named skill by the value entered.

— Removes any status effects (both good and bad).

— Starts a random event. recall [name] — Teleports the player to your current position.

— Toggles dps debug print on and off.

— Removes all active birds. removedrops — Removes all items dropped on the ground in the area (same as in the debug mode).

— Removes all items dropped on the ground in the area (same as in the debug mode). removefish — Removes all active fish.

— Removes all active fish. removekey [name] — Removes a global key.

— Reveals the whole map.

— Resets all of your character data. resetenv — Resets the debug environment.

— Starts the named event.

— Removes all global keys. [name] parameter doesn’t seem to do anything. resetmap — Hides entire map.

— Adds smooth movements to the free camera.

— Sets specified skill level to 0. resetwind — Resets the wind angle and intensity.

— Resets smooth movements to normal.

— Forces the game to save the current world state. setkey [name] — Adds a global key.

— Adds a global key. setpower [name] — Sets the current Forsaken power and resets the cooldown (for example, GP_Eikthyr, GP_TheElder, etc).

— Sets the current Forsaken power and resets the cooldown (for example, GP_Eikthyr, GP_TheElder, etc). skiptime [seconds = 240] — Skips forward, changing day number and time of day. This doesn’t update the timestamps of objects which causes issues when going back in time. The mob spawn locations will stop spawning enemies until the time is back to the original. Animals and plants stop growing until the time is back to the original. Fermenters, Smelters, Kilns, etc, may stop working until the time is back to the original. Otherwise, you’ll have to destroy them to fix it.

— Finds matching objects and pings them on the map. Pingmax defaults to 1; if greater, it will place pins on the map instead.

— Skips forward one day. spawn [entity name] [amount] [level] — Spawns specified entity (check the ID list for names of spawnable entities). If the entity name ends with a star (*), the command spawns each entity that contains the entity name. All item drops will be spawned one by one. Spawning thousands of items can make the game freeze before the item drops get auto-stacked. Level only affects creatures. High level creatures (level 10+) can make the game freeze on death by dropping thousands of items. Note that some spawnable entities can’t be removed from the game without using mods.

— Toggles the fly mode (same as in the debug mode).

— Stops the current event. tame — Tames all nearby Creatures.

— Toggles the free camera.

— Toggles a test value. time — Shows the current time and whether sleeping is possible.

— Shows garbage collection information.

— Sets the speed of time. Up to 3x speed. sets the transition duration. Value 0 pauses the game. works while paused. tod [0-1] — Sets the time of day. 0 and 1 are both midnight. 0.5 is noon. -1 reverts to default.

— Redistributes all unplaced locations.

— Adjusts the direction and intensity of the wind.

Debug Commands

These commands are slightly different from the above commands and are perfect for free building in Valheim, with some overlap with other commands as noted before. To enter this mode, type debugmode in chat. The same command typed again disables it. While enabled, the following hotkeys have new functions: