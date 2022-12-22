All console commands in XCOM 2
XCOM 2’s turn-based tactics gameplay is really exciting and enjoyable to spend a lot of time on especially with all the new features like procedurally generated maps added. Sometimes, it can be even made more fun through console commands. While these console commands do give an edge in the gameplay, they are certainly not cheating as the developers themselves have put them in the game. With that in mind, here are all the console commands in XCOM 2.
How to activate the console in XCOM 2
To activate the console in XCOM 2, you need to add the ”-allowconsole” at the end of the Target field. If you are using Steam, then select ”Set Launch Options” under the properties tab when choosing the game in the library and add ”-allowconsole” in that. Then press ~ to bring up the console while in the game.
XCOM 2 Console Commands List
|Command
|Function
|additem [item id] [amount]
|Will give a specific amount of a specific item. See this list for details.
|bondsoldiers [soldier name] [soldier name] [true / false]
|Will bond or unbond two specific soldiers. This command only works in the Avenger and requires the War of the Chosen DLC.
|changelist
|Will print the most recent changes to the game in the console log.
|endbattle [0 / 1]
|Will end the current mission. If all objectives are completed, the mission will be successful, otherwise, it will fail.
|forcecompleteobjective [objective id]
|Will complete the specific objective for an ongoing mission. See this list for details.
|forcecrithits
|Enables/disables the 100% critical hit chance for both you and the AI.
|giveabilitycharges
|Will add 100 charges to all abilities, except class abilities.
|giveactionpoints [amount]
|Will give a specific number of action points to the selected unit
|givecontinentbonus [continent bonus id]
|Will give a specific continent bonus. See this list for details.
|giveengineer [level]
|Will give an engineer of a specific level. Only one engineer can be kept at a time. This command only works in the Avenger.
|givefacility [facility id] [avenger/map index]
|Will give a specific facility at a specific location. The location must not be obstructed by anything otherwise the command would not work. See this list for details. This command only works in the Avenger.
|givefactionsoldiers
|Will give a soldier from each faction in War of the Chosen. This command only works in the Avenger and requires the War of the Chosen DLC.
|givehackreward [hack reward id]
|Will give a specific hack reward. See this list for details.
|giveresource [resource id] [amount]
|Will give a specific amount of a specific resource.
|givescientist [level]
|Will give a scientist of a specific level. Only one scientist can be kept at a time. This command only works in the Avenger.
|givetech [tech id]
|Will research a specific technology. See this list for details. This command only works in the Avenger.
|healallsoldiers
|Heals all soldiers in the barracks to full HP. This command only works in the Avenger.
|levelupbarracks [amount]
|Levels up all soldiers in the barracks by the specific levels. This command only works in the Avenger.
|listsounds
|Lists all sound files currently loaded in the game.
|listtextures
|Lists all texture files currently loaded in the game.
|makesoldieraclass [“soldier name”] [class id]
|Will set the class of a specific soldier. This will demote the soldier to Squaddie rank at first. See this list for details.
|pause
|Will pause the game.
|powerup
|Enables/disables god mode for your squad.
|removefortressdoom [amount]
|Will remove a specific amount of doom from the Avatar project. This command only works in the Avenger.
|restartlevel
|Will restart the current mission.
|restartlevelwithsameseed
|Will restart the current mission with the same seed.
|screenshot
|Will take a screenshot of the game. Screenshots are saved to Documents\my games\XCOM2\XComGame\Screenshots\PCConsole.
|setsoldierstat [stat id] [value] [soldier name] [0 / 1]
|Will set the specific stat of a specific soldier to a specific value. See this list for details. This command only works in the Avenger.
|skipai
|Will make the AI skip a turn.
|slomo [multiplier]
|Will fast forward or slow down the game depending on the multiplier value.
|takenodamage
|Enables/disables invincibility for all your soldiers.
|togglefow
|Enables/disables the Fog of War.
|togglerain
|Enables/disables rain.
|togglesquadconcealment
|Enables/disables squad concealment.
|toggleunlimitedactions
|Enables/disables unlimited action points for both you and the AI.
|toggleunlimitedammo
|Enables/disables unlimited ammo for both you and the AI.
|tatc
|Teleports all units to a specific location.
|ttc
|Teleports a selected unit to a specific location.