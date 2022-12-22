All console commands in XCOM 2

XCOM 2’s turn-based tactics gameplay is really exciting and enjoyable to spend a lot of time on especially with all the new features like procedurally generated maps added. Sometimes, it can be even made more fun through console commands. While these console commands do give an edge in the gameplay, they are certainly not cheating as the developers themselves have put them in the game. With that in mind, here are all the console commands in XCOM 2.

Related: The 10 best strategy games for mobile phones

How to activate the console in XCOM 2

To activate the console in XCOM 2, you need to add the ”-allowconsole” at the end of the Target field. If you are using Steam, then select ”Set Launch Options” under the properties tab when choosing the game in the library and add ”-allowconsole” in that. Then press ~ to bring up the console while in the game.

XCOM 2 Console Commands List