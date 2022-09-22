All content creator teams taking part in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event

Omega Strikes is a free-to-play 3v3 game that many are calling a mixture of air hockey and League of Legends. You’ll pick from a roster of different characters and your goal is to try five goals to secure a victory. However, it won’t be as easy as throwing the disc into the enemy’s goal. You, as well as the other players’ characters, have three abilities that can be used to stagger enemies and knock them out of the match temporarily.

Omega Strikes is currently holding an event called Creator VS. These creators are YouTubers and Twitch streamers who are hosting teams that players can join. The more wins their team scores, the higher they’re placed on the rankings. Whichever creators are in the top three at the end of the event period will get a revenue split as well as an original skin. Rewards will also be given to creators who land in the top 10.

All the content creator teams in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 23 creator teams that you can join in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event. Here are the teams that you can join:

Team 5up

Team Blau

Team Code

Team Comfy (Lilypichu)

Team DrLupo

Team Ducky

Team Dyrus

Team Enviosity

Team Hafu

Team IKeepItTaco

Team LJoga

Team Leslers

Team Mang0

Team Moist (MoistCr1TiKaL)

Team Necrit

Team Nemu

Team Onimart

Team Rakin

Team Rayditz

Team Sykkuno

Team Tori

Team Tuonto

Team Vienna

How to join a content creator’s team in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS Event

To join a content creator’s team, all you need to do is select a team by going to the dropdown menu in the upper right-hand corner. You have until September 27 to rack up as many wins as you can for your team.