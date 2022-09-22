All content creator teams taking part in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event
Will you support your favorite content creator?
Omega Strikes is a free-to-play 3v3 game that many are calling a mixture of air hockey and League of Legends. You’ll pick from a roster of different characters and your goal is to try five goals to secure a victory. However, it won’t be as easy as throwing the disc into the enemy’s goal. You, as well as the other players’ characters, have three abilities that can be used to stagger enemies and knock them out of the match temporarily.
Omega Strikes is currently holding an event called Creator VS. These creators are YouTubers and Twitch streamers who are hosting teams that players can join. The more wins their team scores, the higher they’re placed on the rankings. Whichever creators are in the top three at the end of the event period will get a revenue split as well as an original skin. Rewards will also be given to creators who land in the top 10.
All the content creator teams in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event
There are a total of 23 creator teams that you can join in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event. Here are the teams that you can join:
- Team 5up
- Team Blau
- Team Code
- Team Comfy (Lilypichu)
- Team DrLupo
- Team Ducky
- Team Dyrus
- Team Enviosity
- Team Hafu
- Team IKeepItTaco
- Team LJoga
- Team Leslers
- Team Mang0
- Team Moist (MoistCr1TiKaL)
- Team Necrit
- Team Nemu
- Team Onimart
- Team Rakin
- Team Rayditz
- Team Sykkuno
- Team Tori
- Team Tuonto
- Team Vienna
How to join a content creator’s team in Omega Strikers’ Creator VS Event
To join a content creator’s team, all you need to do is select a team by going to the dropdown menu in the upper right-hand corner. You have until September 27 to rack up as many wins as you can for your team.