How to download the Kirby Returns To Dreamland Deluxe demo

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is blown up with additional goodness. As a remake of the Wii title, the Deluxe version includes the standard game along with its story mode and multiplayer and adds even more content in the form of Merry Magoland. For anyone wanting to check out the game before you pick it up, you can play the demo to get a feel for it. Here’s what you need to do in order to download Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

How to download Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

The demo is available through the Nintendo store and can be downloaded for your Nintendo Switch. If you’re excited to test out the new sand ability or explore Magoland, you’ll first need to make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet. Once you are connected, open the Nintendo eShop by navigating to its yellow symbol below the list of all of your games. After you are in the shop, you can search for the game in a number of ways.

You can either search for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe with the search option or select it from the featured section or Nintendo Direct section. The simplest way to find the demo for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is just to search for it.

Select the search option from the list of categories and type in the full name of the game. There are multiple Kirby games on the Switch so typing it out in full will bring you directly to the correct game. Once you enter the name, the full game will appear as the first selection, but it will not mention a demo. To access the demo you’ll need to go one step further and select the game itself. Choosing the full game will bring you to the screen where you can purchase it or download the demo. Choose to download the demo and it will automatically begin installing it to your Switch.