All Coromon Types and Type Chart

Time to study an all-new Type Chart.

The world of Coromon is a huge hit of nostalgia for fans of a certain monster-catching game series. Like the games that inspired it, the coromon that you’re able to catch falls into one of several Types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. If you want to be successful in your journey across Uelua, you’ll need to get good at exploiting these Type match ups.

What are the different Types, and how can you use them to maximum effect? Here is everything you need to know.

What are the different Types in Coromon?

In Coromon, there are both Coromon Types and Skill Types. Coromon Types refer to the creatures themselves and reflect their strengths and weaknesses when interacting with other Types. Skill Types describe the kind of damage different skills deliver.

The seven Coromon Types are:

  • Normal
  • Electric
  • Ghost
  • Sand
  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Water

The six Skill Types are:

  • Magic
  • Foul
  • Heavy
  • Air
  • Poison
  • Cut

Type Match Ups

It’s no good sending a coromon out into a fight that it simply can’t win due to a poor Type match up. Knowing the Type’s strengths and weaknesses is the key to building an effective and balanced team. Here are what each type is strong and weak against. Refer to the following chart to know what each type matches up well against.

Normal DefendsElectric DefendsGhost DefendsSand DefendsFire DefendsIce DefendsWater Defends
Normal Attacks1x 1x.5x 1x1x 1x1x
Electric Attacks1x .5x 1x .5x 1x1x2x
Ghost Attacks.5x1x2x1x1x1x1x
Sand
Attacks		1x2x1x.5x1x1x.5x
Fire
Attacks		1x1x1x1x.5x2x.5x
Ice
Attacks		1x1x1x1x.5x.5x2x
Water Attacks1x.5x1x2x2x.5x.5x
Magic Attacks1x1x2x1x1x1x1x
Foul
Attacks		1x1x1x.5x1x1x2x
Heavy Attacks1x1x1x1x.5x2x1x
Air
Attacks		1x1x1x1x2x.5x1x
Poison Attacks2x1x1x1x1x.5x1x
Cut Attacks1x2x.5x1x1x1x1x

