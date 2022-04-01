All Coromon Types and Type Chart

The world of Coromon is a huge hit of nostalgia for fans of a certain monster-catching game series. Like the games that inspired it, the coromon that you’re able to catch falls into one of several Types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. If you want to be successful in your journey across Uelua, you’ll need to get good at exploiting these Type match ups.

What are the different Types, and how can you use them to maximum effect? Here is everything you need to know.

What are the different Types in Coromon?

In Coromon, there are both Coromon Types and Skill Types. Coromon Types refer to the creatures themselves and reflect their strengths and weaknesses when interacting with other Types. Skill Types describe the kind of damage different skills deliver.

The seven Coromon Types are:

Normal

Electric

Ghost

Sand

Fire

Ice

Water

The six Skill Types are:

Magic

Foul

Heavy

Air

Poison

Cut

Type Match Ups

It’s no good sending a coromon out into a fight that it simply can’t win due to a poor Type match up. Knowing the Type’s strengths and weaknesses is the key to building an effective and balanced team. Here are what each type is strong and weak against. Refer to the following chart to know what each type matches up well against.