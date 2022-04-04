How to defeat Fusebox in Coromon

Lux Solis scientist Thomas locked himself inside the laboratory within Thunderous Cave. To free him, battle scientists must destroy the Fusebox holding the electric lock in place.

Before readers ask — no, Fusebox is not a Coromon, it’s an actual, physical fuse box… as far as we know. Don’t let the box’s inanimacy deceive you, however. It’s capable of fighting back, and highly resistant to any attack that isn’t an electrical surge.

Preparation: The right tool for the electrician’s job

In requesting the player’s aid, Thomas suggests that they bring an electric-type Coromon to overload the Fusebox. He will even supply the player with Static Spinners should they need to catch a new one.

Thunderous Cave is fortunately rife with electric Coromon, including Houndos, Buzzlet, Acie, Lumon, and Gauslime. In addition, players fortunate enough to find and catch the rare Bittybolt in Woodlow Forest may use it here as well.

Battling: War of electrocution and attrition

Players are encouraged to unload on the Fusebox with electric attacks as early as possible. The Fusebox will react to taking damage, however, using Quick Charge to heal itself after every turn.

As all attacks are moderately healed, players should be prepared to use their preferred electric attack multiple times, in order to whittle down the Fusebox’s health bar. Be sure to bring an electric Coromon with high SP, and expect a long fight.

